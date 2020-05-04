GreenPath Partners With iPSE-U.S. to Offer Financial Wellness and Benefits Programs to America’s Independent Workers – COVID-19

Nonprofit and Not-for-profit join forces to assist independent workers impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic

FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#COVID19--GreenPath Financial Wellness, a national nonprofit that provides financial counseling and debt management services, is partnering with not-for-profit iPSE-U.S., the Association of Independent Workers, to offer financial counseling, debt management, financial education, portable benefits and business support programs for the nation’s 40 million+ independent workers and newly unemployed looking to enter the gig-economy.

Both GreenPath and iPSE-U.S. are committed to supporting the millions of displaced quarantined workers facing financial challenges.

The two-year project, which began in February 2020, is now being accelerated to support U.S. relief efforts to those who need immediate help navigating their debt and financial obligation, with additional access to benefits and insurance programs while they are at home in quarantine, and thereafter. In the U.S. alone, contractors, freelancers, gig workers, consultants and self-employed workers across the nation generated $1.28 trillion of revenue in 2018.1 40% of the U.S. workforce will engage in independent work by 2023. 2

“Fifty-eight percent of full-time gig workers would have difficulty covering a $400 emergency,” said Kristen Holt, president and CEO, GreenPath Financial Wellness.3 “Through our partnership with iPSE, our team of certified counselors can help independent workers navigate the financial consequences of COVID-19, manage debt and ease stress through every stage of their journey.”

“The COVID-19 crisis has pushed this initiative to the front line,” says Carl Camden, founder and president of iPSE-U.S., The Association of Independent Workers. “Solid financial health is essential for the nation’s independent workforce, especially now while people are quarantined at home with many out of work and in distress. My message to the 40 million+ independent workers and newly unemployed entering the gig economy, ‘This should be a time of hope. Everything will be okay in the end. If it's not okay, it's not the end. iPSE U.S. and GreenPath will be here to help you through the entire process until it’s okay in the end.’ ”

Through the partnership, independent workers and businesses will gain access to portable benefits and insurance programs, free financial health assessments, programs to reduce debt, and one-on-one assistance in developing spending plans, establishing emergency savings, improving credit and deploying strategies to achieve financial goals.

1 https://www.ipse.us/post/iworker-innovations-and-ipse-u-s

2 https://www.forbes.com/sites/carolinecastrillon/2019/08/16/why-its-time-to-recognize-the-independent-workforce/#999c0e951859

3 Federal Reserve Report on the Economic Well-Being of U.S. Households in 2018

About GreenPath Financial Wellness

GreenPath Financial Wellness is a national nonprofit organization that provides financial counseling, education and products to empower people to lead financially healthy lives. Working directly with individuals and through partnerships since 1961, GreenPath has assisted millions of people with debt and credit management, homeownership education and foreclosure prevention. Headquartered in Michigan, GreenPath, along with its affiliates, has more than 50 locations across the United States. GreenPath is a member of the National Foundation for Credit Counseling (NFCC) and is accredited by the Council on Accreditation (COA). To learn more about GreenPath and find COVID-19 information resources, visit www.greenpath.org or call 877-293-8883.

About iPSE-U.S.

iPSE-U.S., the Association of Independent Workers is a leading aggregator and provider of insurance and benefits products, services and resources. iPSE-U.S. supports advocacy initiatives and creates benefits programs specifically for 1099 Independent Workers, Contractors, Consultants, Freelancers, Self-Employed, Gig Workers, and Small Business Owners.

iPSE-U.S. offers free membership programs to honor the 52-million individuals, small, medium and large organizations. iPSE-U.S. has a suite of enterprise solutions for gig marketplaces to create co-branded "a la carte" and custom 1099 Independent Worker benefits programs. iPSE-U.S. works in cooperation with HR and C-suite executives to provide programs that inspire their independent workers, increase productivity and reduce worker churn while lifting corporate CSR initiatives. For more information, visit www.iPSE.us.

Media Contact:

iPSE-U.S.

The Association of Independent Workers

Matt Bird

646-401-4499

Matt.Bird@1800pr.com

GreenPath Financial Wellness

Chandra Lewis

248-207-0631

Chandra@theallenlewisagency.com