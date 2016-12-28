Green Ride Opens Scooter Showroom in Palo Alto

PALO ALTO — Green Ride, the company behind INU, the premium, smart, foldable vehicle, is announcing that customers can now reserve their very own INU scooter.

Green Ride is also opening its showroom in Palo Alto located at 435 University Ave. Visitors of the showroom will also be able to reserve their INU on the spot or online. As a luxurious scooter, INU puts the rider at the center of the user experience with a phone dock, GPS, GSM, and even WiFi to allow them to ride in style.

INU is an electric scooter that folds on command. Users can actually give it a voice command, a hand gesture, or use the Green Ride app and it’ll fold.

INU was created with a sleek, modern design in mind for people who love to ride in style in the city. Equipped with a phone dock, GPS, and GSM, INU meets the highest standards of personal tech in vehicles.

“The opening of our showroom in Palo Alto is a transformative moment for us,” said Green Ride’s CEO Ori Dadoosh. “Our team has put in so much work and countless hours perfecting the INU’s design and advanced technology. We are excited to begin sharing it with the world.”

To reserve an INU, people are asked to visit the Green Ride website which is offering discounts on early-bird reservations.

Green Ride will begin rolling out the INU in 2017, aimed at premium consumers. It is offered in three different models, which differ according to how much distance they can travel when fully charged: 12 miles, 18 miles, and 24 miles. All models are computer-limited to 15.5 mph, to meet safety standards. INU weighs 55 lb, supports up to 264 lb in weight, and has a Brushless hub-motor of 500W or 750W. It charges from 0% to 100% in about three hours and will retail at $2999, $3999 and $4999 respectively.