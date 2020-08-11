Green House Data Creates Custom Hybrid Cloud Solution to Help Clubessential Address Expanding Client Needs

Modern infrastructure enables strict performance requirements through dedicated hardware, and offers flexibility and scalability of cloud hosting on a resilient IT platform

CHEYENNE, Wyo. & BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#Clubessential--Green House Data, a leading provider of digital transformation consulting and managed IT services, today announced that Clubessential, a leading provider of software solutions for club operations, is leveraging its hybrid cloud solution to better address expanding business needs and guest expectations of its growing client roster.

Clubessential’s unified suite of software modules helps enhance, automate, and facilitate operations for over 1,300 golf clubs, country clubs, yacht clubs, athletic clubs, and resorts, which together serve over two million members worldwide. By taking care of day-to-day business needs, including public websites, accounting, point-of-sale, customer relationship management, and reservations, Clubessential solutions empower club staff to focus on what matters most: delivering superior guest experiences.

Following a period of substantial growth, both organically and via strategic acquisition, Clubessential needed to modernize an inherited legacy IT environment being used to host front- and back-end web applications, as well as Payment Card Industry (PCI)-compliant payment applications. This aging infrastructure was housed in a less-than-ideal colocated environment and required substantial upgrades, including virtualizations, consolidation, and business continuity measures.

After considering numerous options, Clubessential determined that a hybrid cloud solution with Green House Data provided an ideal fit for their needs. Green House Data’s team worked closely with Clubessential to architect, test, and roll out redundant VMware virtual servers in conjunction with a custom private cloud using colocated hardware and dedicated SSDs for high I/O performance.

“The private cloud Green House Data provided was able to give us the high performance we needed for our data layer,” said Jason House, Clubessential’s Chief Technology Officer. “We were able to put the critical hardware that was performance-sensitive in the private cloud, and then all the dynamic web servers and things we could scale up and down based on traffic in the public cloud.”

Ultimately, nearly 40 physical Windows and SQL servers were consolidated down to 15 virtual servers with minimal to no downtime, helping to modernize the environment while dramatically reducing licensing compliance requirements and costs.

To assess the solution’s impact on client experience, Clubessential looked to its central performance metric—SQL server waits, or the time a SQL server waits on CPU, RAM, or disk to deliver needed data to the web server. Post-migration, Clubessential’s SQL server wait times dropped between 40 and 50 percent.

“We were actively measuring database performance pre- and post-migration because that’s what causes customers to notice problems,” said House. “The comparison charts were night and day.”

Beyond these benefits, the solution enables the cloud environment to be managed remotely through the VMware layer, with physical hardware managed by Green House Data staff onsite in Cheyenne. As Clubessential continues to grow, they have a service provider that can scale alongside them.

About Green House Data

As a leading managed service provider and consulting firm, Green House Data is focused on helping customers advance their digital transformation goals by modernizing business applications, migrating solutions to the cloud, designing hybrid cloud solutions, and applying agile and DevOps engineering practices to build new, innovative solutions. Our portfolio of services is designed to provide continuous improvement along each step of the IT journey to maximize business value and success. We are a Microsoft Gold Partner, Azure Expert MSP, and VMWare Cloud Verified partner offering deep expertise in the Microsoft ecosystem and enterprise IT software and services. Visit us at www.greenhousedata.com to learn more and follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, and Twitter.

About Clubessential

Clubessential provides a full suite of membership and club management solutions to country, golf, city, yacht, and other private clubs. The Clubessential Suite consists of website, tee times, mobile apps, accounting, POS, CRM, payments, and other software solutions that help over 1,300 private clubs better attract, engage, and retain their members. Learn more at www.clubessential.com.

Hilary McCarthy

hilary@clearpointagency.com