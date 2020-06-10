Green House Data Boosts Cloud Leadership with Hire of Drew Mellen as VP of Microsoft Cloud Enablement Strategy

Executive brings significant enterprise cloud architecture experience and proven success in helping customers to adopt and optimize Azure

CHEYENNE, Wyo. & DENVER--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#Azure--Green House Data, a strategic partner for organizations pursuing digital transformation initiatives, including hybrid cloud adoption, data center modernization, and software development and delivery, today announced the hire of Drew Mellen as Vice President of Microsoft Cloud Enablement.

As the VP of Microsoft Cloud Enablement, Mellen brings extensive knowledge in Microsoft Azure and enterprise cloud technologies. He will be responsible for driving Microsoft partnerships, guiding clients through complex hybrid and multi-cloud deployments, and crafting service offerings such as cloud adoption workshops and assessments that can be customized around client requirements.

“Drew is a cornerstone addition to Green House Data, as we further expand our Azure capabilities and continue providing transformative technology solutions and services. His experience navigating the Microsoft ecosystem and ability to deliver cloud architecture, security, and optimization are sure to prove invaluable,” said Mark Fuqua, Senior Vice President of Sales. “We can’t wait to get Drew in the room with our customers to drive new innovative cloud solutions.”

With over 25 years of enterprise IT experience, Mellen has created cloud service offerings across major platforms, including Azure and VMware. His most recent position was Director of Cloud Solutions at Lightstream, where he served as a customer enablement leader throughout the sales and presales process, resident Microsoft technology expert and evangelist to Microsoft representatives. Mellen also held senior cloud enablement roles at Trace3 and CenturyLink (formerly Savvis), where he honed his ability to provide strategic cloud deployments to meet business goals and industry best practices. He is a certified Microsoft Cloud Platform and Infrastructure Solutions Expert and Microsoft Azure Solutions Architect.

“I’m very excited to join a company where I can help shape the cloud service portfolio and work with a wide range of platforms and technologies,” said Mellen. “Green House Data has a true hybrid ecosystem and a diverse client roster. I look forward to helping its customers to deliver resilient, efficient cloud services, alongside this innovative leadership team.”

About Green House Data

As a leading managed service provider and consulting firm, Green House Data is focused on helping customers advance their digital transformation goals by modernizing business applications, migrating solutions to the cloud, designing hybrid cloud solutions, and applying agile and DevOps engineering practices to build new, innovative solutions. Our portfolio of services is designed to provide continuous improvement along each step of the IT journey to maximize business value and success. We are a Microsoft Gold Partner, Azure Expert MSP, and VMware Cloud Verified partner, offering deep expertise in the Microsoft ecosystem and enterprise IT software and services. Visit us at www.greenhousedata.com to learn more and follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, and Twitter.

