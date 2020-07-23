BusinessWire

Green Dot to Announce Second Quarter 2020 Results on August 4th

PASADENA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Green Dot Corporation (NYSE: GDOT) will host a conference call and earnings webcast to discuss second quarter 2020 financial results on Tuesday, August 4, 2020 at 5:00pm ET. A press release with second quarter 2020 financial results will be issued after the market closes that same day. The live webcast of the call can be accessed from Green Dot’s investor relations website at http://ir.greendot.com/. A replay will be available at the same website following the call.


About Green Dot

Green Dot Corporation, [NYSE: GDOT], is a financial technology leader and bank holding company with a mission to power the banking industry’s branchless future. Enabled by proprietary technology and Green Dot’s wholly-owned commercial bank charter, Green Dot’s “Banking as a Service” platform is used by a growing list of America’s most prominent consumer and technology companies to design and deploy their own bespoke banking solutions to their customers and partners; while Green Dot uses that same integrated technology and banking platform to design and deploy its own leading collection of banking and financial services products directly to consumers through one of the largest retail banking distribution platforms in America. Green Dot products can be acquired through more than 100,000 retailers nationwide, thousands of corporate paycard partners, several “direct-2-consumer” branded websites, thousands of tax return preparation offices and accounting firms, thousands of neighborhood check cashing locations and both of the leading app stores. Green Dot Corporation is headquartered in Pasadena, California, with additional facilities throughout the United States and in Shanghai, China.


Investor Relations Contact
IR@greendot.com

Media Contact
PR@greendot.com

