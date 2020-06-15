Green Dot Appoints Greg Quarles as Chief Executive Officer of Green Dot Bank

PASADENA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Green Dot Corporation (NYSE: GDOT) today announced that Greg Quarles has been appointed Chief Executive Officer of Green Dot Bank, effective June 15, 2020. He will report to Green Dot Corporation Chief Executive Officer, Dan Henry.

“Greg is a highly respected and accomplished executive who understands what’s needed to drive the bank’s success in the future,” said Dan Henry, President and Chief Executive Officer. “Through his more than 30 years of experience in leadership roles in the banking and payments industries, Greg has demonstrated a track record of leading change, driving results and strengthening operational risk and compliance, and is well positioned to lead Green Dot Bank’s continued transformation.”

Green Dot Bank is one of Green Dot Corporation’s biggest competitive advantages. When combined with the company’s technology platform, retail distribution, and direct-to-consumer capabilities, the bank enables the company to bring to market modern banking solutions that impact and improve consumers’ financial lives.

“I am honored to join Green Dot Bank,” said Quarles. “I have been incredibly impressed by Green Dot Corporation and Green Dot Bank team members and their commitment to serve Green Dot’s customers while building a stronger foundation for the future.”

Mr. Quarles most recently served as the President and Chief Executive Officer of American State Bancshares. In that role, he was responsible for the overall leadership and direction of the bank as well as strategic retail and commercial growth initiatives. Before joining American State Bancshares, Mr. Quarles also served in a Chief Executive Officer role at H&R Block Bank. Under his leadership, H&R Block Bank grew to $5 billion in total assets during tax season, serviced over six million clients with $25 billion in transactions annually and sold 12.3 million products yearly, becoming the third largest prepaid card issuer in the United States.

Mr. Quarles will be based out of Sandy, Utah, and Pasadena, CA.

About Green Dot

Green Dot Corporation, (NYSE:GDOT), is a financial technology leader and bank holding company with a mission to power the banking industry’s branchless future. Enabled by proprietary technology and Green Dot’s wholly-owned commercial bank charter, Green Dot’s “Banking as a Service” platform is used by a growing list of America’s most prominent consumer and technology companies to design and deploy their own bespoke banking solutions to their customers and partners, while Green Dot uses that same integrated technology and banking platform to design and deploy its own leading collection of banking and financial services products directly to consumers through one of the largest retail banking distribution platforms in America. Green Dot products are marketed under brand names such as Green Dot, GoBank, MoneyPak, AccountNow, RushCard and RapidPay, and can be acquired through more than 100,000 retailers nationwide, thousands of corporate paycard partners, several “direct-2-consumer” branded websites, thousands of tax return preparation offices and accounting firms, thousands of neighborhood check cashing locations and both of the leading app stores. Green Dot Corporation is headquartered in Pasadena, California, with additional facilities throughout the United States and in Shanghai, China.

