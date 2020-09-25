Grant Thornton revenues reach $1.92 billion in FY 2020

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Grant Thornton LLP, the U.S. member firm of Grant Thornton International Ltd., today announced revenues of $1.92 billion for the fiscal year ended July 31, 2020. The figure represents a year-over-year increase of 1%.

“Our success in generating a modest increase in revenue — despite the COVID-19 pandemic and related economic recession — means we can continue to invest in the services, innovation and talent required to drive growth for our firm and our clients,” says Brad Preber, CEO of Grant Thornton. “We continue to make business and operational decisions that keep our clients’ needs front and center, while also helping our professionals during this challenging time.”

Grant Thornton was the first major professional-services firm to move to a work-from-home policy at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic and has offered a wide range of programs to help its professionals with issues such as childcare and meal delivery.

Grant Thornton also hit a number of leadership milestones during the year. Most notably, the firm’s Partnership Board named Brad Preber as CEO. Following that, the firm appointed several new senior leaders. Grant Thornton also tapped Lisa Walkush to lead its firmwide Industry practice; and it named a cadre of additional leaders for individual Industry areas. Further, the firm named ten new office managing partners and principals, and selected Carlos Ferreira as its national managing partner for Private Equity.

On the technology front, Grant Thornton launched alyx™, the firm’s new digital platform for transformation and innovation. And it launched a Pandemic Risk Assessment tool to help companies benchmark their operations during the coronavirus pandemic.

Grant Thornton also remained focused on quality as the foundation of its operations and client services. For the third year in a row, the firm’s quality-inspection results — as conducted by the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board — are among the top two reported for firms that are part of global member-firm networks.

In response to calls from across the country for greater action to support social-justice change, Grant Thornton significantly bolstered its diversity, equity and inclusion efforts by launching a half dozen new programs and making meaningful financial donations to two leading social-justice organizations.

Lastly, the firm launched its Purple Paladins initiative — a program that helps emerging nonprofit organizations move from start-up to growth and sustainability. Throughout the year, Grant Thornton named five nonprofits to the program: Weird Enough Productions, Invisible Hands Deliver, Pal Experiences, Sneakers for Soldiers and Coming Up Rosies.

About Grant Thornton LLP

Founded in Chicago in 1924, Grant Thornton LLP (Grant Thornton) is the U.S. member firm of Grant Thornton International Ltd, one of the world’s leading organizations of independent audit, tax and advisory firms. Grant Thornton, which has revenues of $1.92 billion and operates more than 50 offices, works with a broad range of dynamic publicly and privately held companies, government agencies, financial institutions, and civic and religious organizations.

“Grant Thornton” refers to Grant Thornton LLP, the U.S. member firm of Grant Thornton International Ltd (GTIL). GTIL and the member firms are not a worldwide partnership. Services are delivered by the member firms. GTIL and its member firms are not agents of, and do not obligate, one another and are not liable for one another’s acts or omissions. Please see grantthornton.com for further details.

