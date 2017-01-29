Governor Brown to Undergo Prostate Cancer Treatment



SACRAMENTO – The Office of the Governor announced Saturday that Governor Jerry Brown will undergo further treatment for prostate cancer.

The 78-year old Brown has been Governor of California since 2011. He also served previously as Governor from 1975-83. Brown was also Mayor of Oakland from 1999-2007.

Dr. Eric Small, Governor Brown’s oncologist at the University of California, San Francisco Medical Center, issued the following statement:

“Fortunately this is not extensive disease, can be readily treated with a short course of radiotherapy, and there are not expected to be any significant side effects. The prognosis for Governor Brown is excellent.”

Governor Brown continues his full work schedule and will do so during the treatment, which is expected to occur between late February and early March.