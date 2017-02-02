Posted on by

GoPro Sinks Following Earnings Report

 

GoPro, maker of action cameras and drones, saw its shares sink after reporting fourth quarter earnings.

Revenues for the fourth quarter of 2016 were $540.6 million, up 23.8% from a year ago. Revenues for all of 2016, however, dropped 26.8% to $1.62 billion.

The company reported a net loss of $115.7 million in the fourth quarter and a loss of $419 million for all of 2016. GoPro had earned a profit of $36.1 million in 2015.

GoPro cut 15% of its workforce or at least 200 workers last November. The company was hurt by a recall of its Karma drone in 2016 but the company says problems are fixed and will begin sales again this month.

