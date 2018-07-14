GoPro Sells Over 30 Million Hero Cameras

SAN MATEO — Action camera maker GoPro said it has reached two major sales milestones for its HERO cameras.

During the second quarter of 2018, GoPro said it exceeded 30 million HERO cameras sold since the debut of its first HD model in November 2009 . GoPro has been the best-selling camera of any type for the past 17 quarters in a row in North America .

GoPro has sold more than four million HERO5 Black cameras, making it the best-selling GoPro in record time. Launched in Q4 2016, HERO5 Black reached the four million unit milestone three months faster than HERO4 Silver, which was released in Q4 2014.

“These sales milestones highlight consumers’ regard for GoPro,” said GoPro Founder and CEO Nicholas Woodman. “A huge thank you and Hi5 from all of GoPro to our customers around the globe. We’re very passionate about helping people share their lives in exciting ways and it’s so rewarding to receive such strong support.”

GoPro will release more information about product sales and the company’s progress in a quarterly earnings call scheduled for August 2.