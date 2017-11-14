GoPro Now Shipping Fusion 360-Degree Camera

SAN MATEO — GoPro is now shipping its 360-degree camera, Fusion, to US and European customers. With its ability to capture immersive 5.2K 360-degree spherical content, Fusion captures everything around you, so you’ll never miss the shot. And gimbal-like stabilization makes sure it all looks super smooth.

Fusion is priced at $699.99 (US); €749.99 EUR.

The GoPro app allows users to control the camera, live preview their shots, and stitch, trim and share content right from their iOS smartphone (Android coming soon). On desktop, Fusion Studio (with Adobe Premiere Pro CC plug-ins) enables OverCapture, which lets you re-frame and save traditional fixed perspective videos “punched out” from the large 360-degree video. Fusion, together with its apps, enables people to capture and share unique perspectives that are not possible with traditional single lens cameras.

A mobile OverCapture experience and new visual presets including Tiny Planet and PanoFlow will be released in early 2018, while ongoing software updates will continue to enhance the experience for users.

Fusion is already receiving praise for its outstanding design and engineering, earning a CES 2018 Innovation Award in the digital imaging category.

Fusion Specs



5.2K30 and 3K60 Spherical Video

18MP Spherical Photo

OverCapture Allows for Traditional Video Creation from 360 Footage

Advanced Stabilization

360 Audio

Waterproof to 16ft (5m)

Time Lapse Video + Photo, Night Lapse and Burst Modes

Voice Control in 10 Languages

GPS, Accelerometer, Gyroscope and Compass

Wi-Fi + Bluetooth

In-box with: Fusion Grip, protective case, sticky mounts, battery, charging cable

GoPro Fusion is currently available on GoPro.com and shipping today to USA, Canada, United Kingdom and the European Union.