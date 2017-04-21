GoPro Introduces Fusion 360-Degree Camera

SAN MATEO — GoPro, Inc. has announced a pilot program for GoPro Fusion, its 5.2K 360-degree spherical camera designed to be the ultimate capture device for both fully immersive virtual reality content as well as conventional video and photo formats. Professional content creators can apply to participate in the pilot program which is expected to roll-out during the summer of 2017.

The camera will be released in limited numbers by the company in late 2017.

“Fusion is just that, the ability to capture every angle simultaneously…as though you had six GoPro cameras fused into one,” said GoPro founder and CEO, Nicholas Woodman. “Whether filming for VR or traditional fixed-perspective content, Fusion represents the state-of-the-art in versatile spherical capture.”

Fusion is the ultimate spherical capture solution for innovative, envelope-pushing content creators. In addition to high performance spherical capture for fully immersive VR experiences, Fusion’s 5.2K resolution enables a new OverCapture creative solution that gives content creators the flexibility to produce conventional non-VR video and photos in HD-quality “punched out” from the spherically captured angles. Not just a VR capture solution, Fusion ensures that traditional content creators will get the shot, while also capturing the unexpected.

Fusion is compatible with a broad range of GoPro’s mounts and handheld accessories.