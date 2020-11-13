GoPro Black Friday Deals 2020: Early Action Camera & Accessory Savings Identified by Saver Trends

The best early Black Friday GoPro HERO & MAX deals for 2020, including HERO 7 Black, HERO 8 Black, HERO 9 Black, accessories, bundles & more deals
BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Here’s our round-up of all the best early GoPro deals for Black Friday, featuring all the top savings on GoPro MAX, HERO 5, 6, 7, 8, & 9, camera bundles, accessories & more. Links to the top deals are listed below.
Best GoPro Deals:
- Save up to $200 on the newest GoPro HERO action cameras & bundles at GoPro.com - including the latest GoPro HERO9 Black
- Save up to 40% on GoPro HERO 9, 8, 7, 6 & 5 action cameras and bundles at Walmart - including savings of up to $115 on the latest HERO9 Black
- Save up to $200 on the GoPro HERO9 Black action camera & bundles at GoPro.com
- Save up to $115 on the GoPro HERO9 at Walmart - the GoPro Hero 9 has a detachable lens, 30% more battery life, and is waterproof for up to 33 feet
- Save up to $50 on GoPro HERO 9, HERO 8, HERO 7, HERO 6 & HERO 5 cameras at Amazon - check the latest deals on GoPro cameras, bundles, batteries, mounts and accessories
- Save up to 66% on GoPro accessories at GoPro.com - check the latest deals on cases, protective housing, pods, and mounts for GoPro HERO9, HERO8, HERO7 models, and more
- Save up to 50% on GoPro Max 6K Waterproof 360-Degree Action Camera at GoPro.com - the GoPro Max features HyperSmooth stabilization, PowerPano distortion-free 270° panorama, and six built-in microphones for immersive 360 audio capture
- Save up to $113 on GoPro HERO 6 action cameras at Amazon
- Save up to $178 on GoPro HERO 5 action cameras at Amazon
- Save up to $50 on GoPro HERO8 Black camera & bundles at GoPro.com
- Save up to 33% on the latest GoPro HERO8 Black action camera & bundles at Walmart
- Save up to $130 on the GoPro HERO 7 Black, Silver & White action cameras & bundle deals at Walmart
Saver Trends earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.
The HERO 9 Black is the latest action camera from GoPro, offering high-resolution shots and videos in 5K at 30 fps. The HERO MAX features three cameras in one package, allowing it to take 360-degree videos in 6K. Meanwhile, the HERO 8 Black and HERO 7 Black are two well-reviewed action cameras that come with HyperSmooth technology for impressive stabilization and SuperPhoto for clear shots. Last but not least are the HERO 6 and HERO 5, two old but relatively affordable models that can still keep up with the rest in more ways than one.
