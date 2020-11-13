BusinessWire

GoPro Black Friday Deals 2020: Early Action Camera & Accessory Savings Identified by Saver Trends

Posted on Author Business Wire Comments Off on GoPro Black Friday Deals 2020: Early Action Camera & Accessory Savings Identified by Saver Trends

The best early Black Friday GoPro HERO & MAX deals for 2020, including HERO 7 Black, HERO 8 Black, HERO 9 Black, accessories, bundles & more deals


BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Here’s our round-up of all the best early GoPro deals for Black Friday, featuring all the top savings on GoPro MAX, HERO 5, 6, 7, 8, & 9, camera bundles, accessories & more. Links to the top deals are listed below.

Best GoPro Deals:

Interested in more deals? Click here to enjoy the entire selection of live deals at Walmart’s Black Friday Deals for Days sales event and click here to check out Amazon’s latest holiday season deals. Saver Trends earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.

The HERO 9 Black is the latest action camera from GoPro, offering high-resolution shots and videos in 5K at 30 fps. The HERO MAX features three cameras in one package, allowing it to take 360-degree videos in 6K. Meanwhile, the HERO 8 Black and HERO 7 Black are two well-reviewed action cameras that come with HyperSmooth technology for impressive stabilization and SuperPhoto for clear shots. Last but not least are the HERO 6 and HERO 5, two old but relatively affordable models that can still keep up with the rest in more ways than one.

About Saver Trends: Saver Trends research and share online sales news. As an Amazon Associate and affiliate Saver Trends earns from qualifying purchases.


Contacts

Andy Mathews (andy@nicelynetwork.com)

Business Wire

Related Articles
BusinessWire

Veritone to Participate in Upcoming Investor Events

Posted on Author Business Wire

COSTA MESA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ: VERI), a leading provider of artificial intelligence (AI) technology and solutions, announced its management team is scheduled to participate in the following investor events in November and …
BusinessWire

Liberty Global to Hold Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

Posted on Author Business Wire

DENVER, Colorado–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Liberty Global plc (“Liberty Global” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: LBTYA, LBTYB and LBTYK) will be holding its 2020 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (“AGM”) on Tuesday, June 30, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. Mountain Time (11:…
BusinessWire

Schrödinger Announces Closing of Initial Public Offering

Posted on Author Business Wire

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Schrödinger, Inc. (the “Company”) (Nasdaq: SDGR), whose differentiated, physics-based software platform enables discovery of high-quality, novel molecules for drug development and materials applications, today announced the c…