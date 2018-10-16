Google Unveils Pixel Slate

Google has introduced the Pixel Slate 2-in-1 tablet featuring Chrome Operating System and powered by 8th Gen Intel Core processors in a thin-and-light design.

Google Pixel Slate will be available later this year on the Google Store and at major retailers in the U.S., Canada and the U.K. starting at $599.

The Pixel Slate is just 7mm thin and weighs 1.6 pounds.

Engineering teams from Intel and Google co-engineered the Pixel Slate to deliver the following features: