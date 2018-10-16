Google Unveils Pixel Slate

Google has introduced the Pixel Slate 2-in-1 tablet featuring Chrome Operating System and powered by 8th Gen Intel Core processors in a thin-and-light design.
Google Pixel Slate will be available later this year on the Google Store and at major retailers in the U.S., Canada and the U.K. starting at $599.
The Pixel Slate is just 7mm thin and weighs 1.6 pounds.
Engineering teams from Intel and Google co-engineered the Pixel Slate to deliver the following features:
- Powered by 8th Gen Intel Core m3, i5 or i7 processor or Intel® Celeron processors.
- 12.3-inch Molecular Display with 293 ppi for the sharpest picture.
- Get more done with powerful multitasking tools including split-screen and collaboration apps like Google Docs, Sheets and Slides.
- Pixel Slate automatically updates in the background, so you’ll always have the latest features and security without any hassles.
- Pixel Imprint lets you quickly and securely unlock with the touch of a finger.
- Optional Pixel Slate Keyboard ($199) and Pixelbook Pen ($99).