Google Travel Sites Support 20 New Languages

For all international travelers and explorers out there, planning your next vacation just got easier. Google Trips, Google Flights, and Destinations on Google are now supporting a combined 20 new languages and 26 new countries globally. So whether you’re just starting to get ideas for your next trip, or you’re ready to book your flight and get to sightseeing — Google has got you covered.

Destinations on Google are now available in 14 new European and Asian languages. The new languages include Bulgarian, Croatian, Czech, Filipino, Hungarian, Indonesian, Japanese, Lithuanian, Malaysian, Romanian, Russian, Serbian, Slovakian, Slovenian

When you’re ready to book your travel, Google Flights makes it easy to find the best flights, compare your options, and book with whatever airline you choose. Now search on Google for flights in 26 additional countries in Europe by searching for things like “Flights to Nice, France” or “Flights to the U.S.” Or you can go directly to Google Flights to find results. The full list of new countries includes Albania, Armenia, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Croatia, Cyprus, Czechia, Estonia, Finland, Georgia, Greece, Greenland, Hungary, Iceland, Latvia, Lithuania, Macedonia, Moldova, Montenegro, Romania, Serbia, Slovenia, Slovakia, and Ukraine.