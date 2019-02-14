Google to Invest $13 Billion in Data Center Expansion

Google CEO Sundar Pichai announced the company is making over $13 billion in investments this year in data centers and offices across the U.S., with major expansions in 14 states. These new investments will lead to hiring of tens of thousands of employees, and enable the creation of more than 10,000 new construction jobs in Nebraska, Nevada, Ohio, Texas, Oklahoma, South Carolina and Virginia.

With this new investment, Google will now have a presence in 24 total states, including data centers in 13 communities. 2019 marks the second year in a row the company will be growing faster outside of the Bay Area than in it.

Here is a regional overlook of Google expansions:

Midwest

Google continues to expand its presence in Chicago and is developing new data centers in Ohio and Nebraska. The Wisconsin office is set to move into a larger space in the next few months—and last November the company opened a Detroit office in Little Caesars Arena, where you can see into the space where the Detroit Red Wings play.

South

With new office and data center development, Google’s workforce in Virginia will double. And with a new office in Georgia, the workforce will double there as well. Data centers in Oklahoma and South Carolina will expand, and the company is developing a new office and data center in Texas.

Northeast Massachusetts has one of Google’s largest sales and engineering communities outside of the Bay Area, and the company is building new office space there. In New York, the Google Hudson Square campus—a major product, engineering and business hub—will come to life over the next couple of years.

West Google will open its first data center in Nevada and will expand its Washington office, a key product and engineering hub. In addition to investments in the Bay Area, investments in California continue with the redevelopment of the Westside Pavillion, and the Spruce Goose Hangar in the Los Angeles area.

Below is a map from Google of planned expansion across the U.S.