Google Play Music Teams Up With Samsung

With the recent launch of the Samsung Galaxy S8 and the Galaxy S8+ smartphones, Google Play Music will become the default music player and music service on both new Samsung phones and tablets globally. Google is also collaborating with Samsung to create special features in Google Play Music just for Samsung customers.

For starters, if you have a new Samsung phone or tablet, you can now upload and stream up to 100,000 of your own songs to Google Play Music for free. With twice as much storage capacity offered exclusively to Samsung customers, it’s easier than ever to migrate your personal music collection from any service to Google Play Music.

In addition, new Samsung phones and tablets will now come with a free three-month trial of Google Play Music. With a subscription, you’ll get ad-free and on-demand access to more than 40 million songs and thousands of playlists tailored for any mood or occasion. You’ll also get access to YouTube Red (where available), so you can enjoy all of your favorite videos with no ads.

Google Play Music will also work with Bixby, Samsung’s new voice-enabled interface, when it launches later this spring. Subscribers will be able to ask Bixby to play their favorite song or music for dancing and it’ll start playing on Google Play Music instantly.