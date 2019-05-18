Google Opens Engineering Center in Munich

Google has officially opened the Google Safety Engineering Center (GSEC) in Munich, Germany according to a blog post from CEO Sundar Pichai.

The company is growing its operations and doubling the number of privacy engineers in Munich to more than 200 by the end of 2019, making Germany a global hub for Google’s cross-product privacy engineering efforts. The team will work hand-in-hand with privacy specialists in Google offices across Europe and globally, and the products built there will be used around the world.

Pinchai said many of Google’s privacy products have been built in Munich, including Google Account, a central place where you can control your privacy when you use Google products. More than 20 million people visit Google Account every day to review their settings, using tools like Privacy Checkup, which provides a quick and easy walk-through of your privacy settings.

Since 2007, Google has grown in Munich to more than 750 people, hailing from more than 60 countries. Google expects to have more than 1,000 employees in Munich with the expansion of this center, making it a hub for privacy engineering along with research and development.