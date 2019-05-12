Google Launches Pixel 3A Phones

Google has unveiled the latest versions of its Pixel smartphones starting at $399.

Pixel 3a is designed to fit comfortably in your hand, and includes an OLED display for crisp images and bright colors. It comes in three colors—Just Black, Clearly White, Purple-ish—and two sizes, with prices in the U.S. starting at $399 for the 5.6-inch display and $479 for the 6-inch model.

Google is expanding the number of carriers that sell its smartphone. Pixel 3a and Pixel 3 are now available at Verizon, T-Mobile, Sprint, US Cellular, Spectrum Mobile (Charter), C Spire and Google Fi, as well as being supported on AT&T.

Google Pixel 3a lets you take stunning photos using Google’s HDR+ technology with features like Portrait Mode, Super Res Zoom, and Night Sight to capture clear shots in low light. The front camera has 8 Megapixel resolution and the rear camera has 12.2 Megapixel dual pixel resolution.

Google Photos is built in, so you can save all your high-quality photos and videos with free, unlimited storage. And it comes with an 18-watt charger so you get up to seven hours of battery life on a 15-minute charge and up to 30 hours on a full charge.

Squeeze Pixel 3a for the Google Assistant to send texts, get directions and set reminders—simply using your voice. Plus, the Google Assistant’s Call Screen feature (available in English in the U.S. and Canada) gives you information about the caller before you pick up, and shields you from those annoying robocalls.



The new Pixel 3a includes three years of security and operating system updates. It also comes with the custom-built Titan M chip to help protect your data.

With the new phone, you’ll get access to new Google features first. Pixel 3a and the entire Pixel portfolio will get a preview of AR in Google Maps—the next time you’re getting around town, you can see walking directions overlaid on the world itself, rather than looking at a blue dot on a map.. This helps you know precisely where you are, and exactly which way to start walking (in areas covered on Street View where there’s a good data connection and good lighting).