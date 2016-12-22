Google Home Partners With First Alert

Google has partnered with Illinois-based First Alert to enable Onelink by First Alert products to work with the Google Home device and its hands-free, voice-controlled Google Assistant technology. The first such Onelink product – a smart Wi-Fi Thermostat – launches this month.

“First Alert brings expertise in home safety and security to this partnership,” said Tom Russo, Vice President of Marketing for First Alert. “We have been working closely with Google to develop products that integrate with Google Assistant so that an ever-expanding group of consumers can enjoy the seamless, convenient control of their homes through Google Home.”

The voice-activated speaker powered by the Google Assistant gives users the ability to ask questions and command enabled activities, such as turning heat or air conditioning on or off, or setting temperature schedules.

“Through its integration with Google, the greatly enhanced Onelink Thermostat expands upon the ease and benefits of its previous generation, while bringing its innovative technology to a new platform and user base,” said Russo. “Onelink continues to enrich the connected home space with truly smart products that deliver on what families want – comfort, convenience and peace of mind.”

The Onelink Thermostat and the rest of the Onelink suite of products are sold through home improvement, electronics mass merchandisers and online retailers nationwide.