Google, Facebook, Yahoo Top List of Web Properties

Silicon Valley giants Google, Facebook and Yahoo are 1-2-3 based on total unique visitors for the month of December according to research firm comScore.
Apple ranks No. 9 in total visitors and Wikimedia sites including Wikipedia are No. 12.
Below is the list of Top 50 Web Properties for December 2016 from comScore.
|#
|Property
|Unique Visitors/Viewers (000)
|1
|Google Sites
|246,699
|2
|209,121
|3
|Yahoo Sites
|206,389
|4
|Microsoft Sites
|190,235
|5
|Amazon Sites
|189,003
|6
|Comcast NBCUniversal
|164,821
|7
|CBS Interactive
|163,060
|8
|AOL, Inc.
|156,593
|9
|Apple Inc.
|153,289
|10
|Time Inc. Network (U.S)
|128,767
|11
|Turner Digital
|123,581
|12
|Wikimedia Foundation Sites
|115,153
|13
|Hearst
|113,252
|14
|Wal-Mart
|112,963
|15
|112,914
|16
|USA TODAY Network
|106,370
|17
|Conde Nast Digital
|105,152
|18
|104,953
|19
|eBay
|104,659
|20
|Weather Company, The
|94,862
|21
|Pinterest.com
|94,688
|22
|New York Times Digital
|91,798
|23
|Meredith Digital
|89,822
|24
|Pandora.com
|88,421
|25
|Netflix Inc.
|87,892
|26
|Cafe Media
|87,294
|27
|ESPN
|85,505
|28
|Snapchat, Inc
|83,674
|29
|Yelp
|83,301
|30
|PayPal
|82,465
|31
|BuzzFeed.com
|80,660
|32
|Target Corporation
|80,393
|33
|WashingtonPost.com
|77,863
|34
|Fox News Digital Network
|73,890
|35
|Zillow Group
|72,038
|36
|SheKnows Media
|68,476
|37
|WebMD Health
|68,020
|38
|TripAdvisor Inc.
|67,489
|39
|VICE Media
|66,793
|40
|WordPress.com
|66,345
|41
|Mail Online / Daily Mail
|65,630
|42
|Adobe Sites
|65,431
|43
|Scripps Networks Interactive Inc.
|64,920
|44
|Vox Media
|63,136
|45
|Vimeo
|61,479
|46
|Cox Enterprises Inc.
|61,469
|47
|Spotify
|60,707
|48
|Fusion Media Group
|58,899
|49
|ABC-Freeform Media Group
|58,625
|50
|Groupon
|58,485