Google, Facebook, Yahoo Top List of Web Properties

 

Silicon Valley giants Google, Facebook and Yahoo are 1-2-3 based on total unique visitors for the month of December according to research firm comScore.

Apple ranks No. 9 in total visitors and Wikimedia sites including Wikipedia are No. 12.

Below is the list of Top 50 Web Properties for December 2016 from comScore.

