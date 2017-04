Google CEO Sundar Pichai sold $15 million worth of Alphabet stock in the month of March. Alphabet is the parent company of Google.

Pichai sold 18,234 shares of Class A and Class C stock in Alphabet in separate transactions on March 1, March 15 and March 27. He earned a total of $15,070,382 from the sales. Some of the stock was sold to satisfy tax obligations.

In 2015, Pichai was awarded stock options worth nearly $100 million in Alphabet and was paid a salary of $652,000.