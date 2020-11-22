Google News

Google Adds New Widgets for iPhones

Posted on Author Joseph Shieh Comment(0)

When Apple’s new iPhone 12 smartphones were released earlier this month, Google launched some helpful widgets for Google apps on iOS. Over the next few days, Google is unveiling three more apps for Gmail, Drive and Fit.

With the new Gmail widget, you can search your inbox, start a new message and check for unread messages at a glance.

The new Drive widget helps you access files you’re most likely to need—and lets you search for any file from your homescreen.

For Google Fit users, you can now track your activity with Heart Points and Steps. This helpful new widget puts those numbers front and center on your iOS device.

Google also says Calendar widgets will be introduced in the next few weeks and a Chrome widget will be released in 2021.

Joseph Shieh

Related Articles
News

Softbank Invests $100 Million in Globality

Posted on Author Joseph Shieh

MENLO PARK — SoftBank’s Vision Fund has made another big investment, putting $100 million into Globality, a tech company that helps connect multinational companies with the world’s best service providers at the right price for every project. This new investment brings Globality’s total funding to $172 million since being founded just over three years ago. As part of the investment, […]
News

NVIDIA Shares Dive on Earnings Warning

Posted on Author Joseph Shieh

Shares in chipmaker NVIDIA took a nosedive Monday after the company warned of weaker than expected revenue, primarily from China, for the fiscal fourth quarter of 2019. The company said fourth quarter revenue is expected to be $2.20 billion versus previous guidance of $2.70 billion, reflecting weaker than forecasted sales of its Gaming and Datacenter platforms. […]
News

DoorDash Now Available in All 50 States

Posted on Author Joseph Shieh

Food delivery app DoorDash said it is now the first on-demand delivery service to be available in all 50 states in the USA. DoorDash is now live in its 48th, 49th, and 50th states with food delivery operations underway in Anchorage, AK; Billings, Bozeman, and Missoula, MT; and Sioux Falls, SD. They also launched service […]