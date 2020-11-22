Google Adds New Widgets for iPhones

When Apple’s new iPhone 12 smartphones were released earlier this month, Google launched some helpful widgets for Google apps on iOS. Over the next few days, Google is unveiling three more apps for Gmail, Drive and Fit.

With the new Gmail widget, you can search your inbox, start a new message and check for unread messages at a glance.

The new Drive widget helps you access files you’re most likely to need—and lets you search for any file from your homescreen.

For Google Fit users, you can now track your activity with Heart Points and Steps. This helpful new widget puts those numbers front and center on your iOS device.

Google also says Calendar widgets will be introduced in the next few weeks and a Chrome widget will be released in 2021.