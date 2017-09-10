Goodyear Opens Office at Plug and Play

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has opened its first office in Silicon Valley at Plug and Play Tech Center in Sunnyvale. Goodyear is one of the world’s leading tire companies and hopes to connect with the growing number of automakers, suppliers and mobility-related startups working on the next generations of vehicles and service models.

The company’s initial focus areas for its Silicon Valley office are to optimize tires and service solutions for autonomous vehicles and ride sharing fleets; to utilize tire and vehicle data to plan for tire replacement and service; and to connect with leaders in the automotive industry to accelerate its own innovation platforms.

“People don’t immediately associate tires with the digital transformation in the automotive industry,” said Chris Helsel, Goodyear’s chief technology officer. “But we see an unprecedented opportunity for tire electronics and information systems to improve vehicle performance, safety and, ultimately, the consumer experience.”

As an innovation leader in the global tire industry, Goodyear has nearly 120 years of tire and vehicle expertise and knowledge, ranging from passenger vehicles and commercial trucks to aircraft and earthmovers.

Goodyear is a founding member of Plug and Play’s mobility platform, launched in 2016.

“Our goal is to build smarter, connected products and services for future generations of vehicles and business models,” said Helsel. “We are open for business in the Silicon Valley to connect with the best and brightest thinkers around the future of mobility.”

Goodyear’s Silicon Valley office is an extension of the company’s global innovation network that includes innovation centers, development centers and tire proving grounds around the world. The network also includes open innovation partnerships with numerous customers, suppliers, governments and universities.