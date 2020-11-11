GoodRx to Present Virtually at Upcoming Investor Conferences

SANTA MONICA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--GoodRx Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: GDRX), a leading consumer-focused digital healthcare platform in the United States, today announced that executives from the Company will be presenting at the following virtual investor conferences:

RBC Capital Markets Global Technology, Internet, Media and Telecom Virtual Conference on Wednesday, November 18, at 7:15am PT

Credit Suisse 24th Annual Technology Conference on Thursday, December 3, at 9:50am PT

UBS Global TMT Virtual Conference on Tuesday, December 8, at 11:50am PT

Barclays Global Technology, Media and Telecommunications Conference on Thursday, December 10, at 10:00am PT

Live webcasts of each presentation and any accompanying presentation materials, as well as the archived recordings, will be available on the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website, https://investors.goodrx.com/. Following each conference, archived recordings will be available on the Company’s website for at least 30 days.

About GoodRx

GoodRx helps Americans get the healthcare they need at a price they can afford. As America’s leading resource for healthcare savings, GoodRx connects consumers with affordable and convenient prescriptions and medical care, including telehealth, mail order prescriptions, doctor visits, and lab tests. We have helped Americans save over $20 billion since 2011 and are the #1 most downloaded medical app in the last three years.

Investor Contact

GoodRx

Whitney Notaro

wnotaro@goodrx.com

Press Contact

GoodRx

Lauren Casparis

press@goodrx.com