GoodRx and Kroger Health Agree to Multiyear Renewal of Kroger Rx Savings Club Relationship

Kroger Shoppers Receive Significant Savings on Common Medications with the Help of GoodRx

SANTA MONICA, Calif. & CINCINNATI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: GDRX), America’s source for affordable and convenient healthcare, today announced it had agreed with Kroger Health – the healthcare division of The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR) - to a three-year renewal of their relationship, enabling customers across the country to continue to use the Kroger Rx Savings Club program to help reduce costs for prescription drugs.

Since GoodRx and Kroger Health partnered in 2018, the Kroger Rx Savings Club has provided hundreds of thousands of customers with exclusive access to discounts on commonly prescribed generic medications for widespread conditions in the U.S., including diabetes, asthma, mental health issues, women’s health concerns, gastrointestinal issues and heart health. The program lowers the price of these and many other medications, providing up to 85 percent savings on thousands of prescriptions.

“By partnering with Kroger Health to power the Kroger Rx Savings Club, we have been able to help even more Americans lower the price of their prescriptions, which is especially impactful at a time when healthcare costs in America are on the rise,” said Jim Sheninger, GoodRx’s Pharmacy Strategy Officer. “Kroger is the largest supermarket chain in the U.S. and is visited by millions of consumers every day, so we’re proud to continue working together to further our mission of providing Americans with access to affordable and convenient healthcare.”

The Kroger Rx Savings Club is a customer-first program that addresses the high cost of prescription drugs. For those who are uninsured, have insurance that doesn’t cover all medications or have co-pays that are too high, the Kroger Rx Savings Club allows you to purchase more than 100 common generic prescriptions for $6 or less. New to the program are substantial savings on select oral contraceptives and company-branded diabetic supplies. The membership is recognized at pharmacies located inside Kroger stores, including Ralphs, Fred Meyer, Smith’s, and Fry’s.

The Kroger Rx Savings program offers three tiers of low-cost medications:

FREE 30-day/90-day prescriptions

$3 30-day/$6 90-day prescriptions

$6 30-day/$12 90-day prescriptions

Members of the Rx Savings Club pay an annual fee of $36 for individuals and $72 for families—up to six people are covered under one family membership.

“Between the public health crisis and the ensuing economic challenges, this is a difficult time for many people. Americans are being forced to make tough decisions that oftentimes put their budgets and their health at odds. Our renewed partnership with GoodRx enables us to help our customers save money while maintaining their prescriptions, which is more critical than ever amidst the backdrop of the pandemic. Together, we can continue to help people live healthier lives,” said Colleen Lindholz, president of Kroger Health.

Since its founding in 2011, GoodRx has saved Americans $20 billion in prescription drug costs and helped more than 18 million people fill a prescription that would have otherwise been left at the counter. In addition to providing free access to transparent and lower prices for brand and generic medications via its prescription offering, GoodRx also offers affordable and convenient medical provider consultations via telehealth, and comprehensive healthcare research and information.

Kroger Health is one of America’s leading retail healthcare organizations, leveraging a multi-disciplinary approach that combines health, wellness, and nutrition. In addition to serving customers through affordable and accessible prescriptions, Kroger Health healthcare providers administer vaccinations, address chronic conditions, and provide nutrition counseling to millions of customers every year.

About GoodRx

GoodRx’s mission is to help Americans get the healthcare they need at a price they can afford. Our leading digital platform for consumer healthcare products and services connects consumers with affordable and convenient prescriptions and medical care, including telehealth, mail order prescriptions, doctor visits, and lab tests. We have helped Americans save over $20 billion since 2011 and are the #1 most downloaded medical app in the last three years.

About Kroger Health:

Kroger Health, the healthcare division of The Kroger Co., is one of America’s leading retail healthcare organizations, with over 2,200 pharmacies and 220 clinics (called The Little Clinic) in 35 states serving more than 16 million customers. Our team of 22,000 healthcare practitioners - from pharmacists and nurse practitioners, to dietitians and technicians – are committed to helping people live healthier lives. We believe in practicing at the top of our licenses and enabling “food as medicine” to help prevent and manage chronic disease. We are dedicated to providing testing and wellness services to help Americans combat the COVID-19 crisis. Learn more at www.krogerhealth.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements contained in this press release that do not relate to matters of historical fact should be considered forward-looking statements, including without limitation statements regarding the agreement between Kroger Health and GoodRx. These statements are neither promises nor guarantees, but involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, the important factors discussed under the caption “Risk Factors” in GoodRx’s prospectus, dated September 22, 2020, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) in accordance with Rule 424(b) of the Securities Act on September 24, 2020, and our other filings with the SEC. These factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements made in this press release. Any such forward-looking statements represent management’s estimates as of the date of this press release. While we may elect to update such forward-looking statements at some point in the future, we disclaim any obligation to do so, even if subsequent events cause our views to change.

