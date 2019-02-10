Gong.io Lands $40 Million Series B

SAN FRANCISCO & TEL AVIV — Gong.io, which operates a Conversation Intelligence platform to help sales teams, has raised $40 million in Series B funding, bringing the company’s total funding to $68 million.

The latest round was led by Battery Ventures and Battery General Partner Dharmesh Thakker. Thakker will join Gong’s board of directors. Existing investors Norwest Venture Partners, Shlomo Kramer, Wing Venture Capital, NextWorld Capital, and Cisco Investments also participated in the round.

Gong.io has offices in San Francisco and Israel.

“We believe Gong’s technology is the most significant development for sales since the invention of CRM in the previous century,” said Amit Bendov, Gong CEO and co-founder. “Before Gong, companies were blind to customer realities and were managing with no real data.”

Gong uses AI to turn phone, video, and text conversations into mission-critical information that companies use to coach customer-facing teams, increase win rates, and improve strategic decision-making. The platform becomes smarter as it analyzes more data, ensuring learnings are refined deal after deal.

The Gong platform helps sales leaders at companies ranging from enterprise to fast-growing like LinkedIn, GE, Drift, and ZipRecruiter achieve success by providing a realistic look at what their best people are doing—from the specific terms they use in sales pitches, to how they structure their calls—so that those tactics and strategies can be replicated. The platform alerts sales leaders exactly when their help is needed and when they should step in to save a deal. Tens of thousands of salespeople across hundreds of sales teams currently rely on Gong.

“Ninety-five percent of what happens in sales conversations today gets lost, and the other five percent of information is biased or no longer applicable. Deals today require data science to win,” said Battery General Partner Dharmesh Thakker. “By leveraging voice-enabled technology— just like Alexa for business– Gong completely transforms CRM through AI and machine learning. It takes a complete view of information and makes it relevant, personalized, and actionable, as a slew of Fortune 1000 customers can already attest.”

“We are very excited to assist Gong in bringing digital transformation to sales teams, and are very impressed with Gong’s fast growth, market traction, and enthused customer base,” added Itzik Parnafes, Battery General Partner.