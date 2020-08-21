goMoxie Earns 2020 Stevie® Award for its Response to COVID-19

Additionally, Company’s Mission to “Be There” for Employees Earns it Employer of the Year Award

SAN BRUNO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--goMoxie®, the leading provider of digital guidance solutions, has received two Stevie® Awards for the COVID-19 Response - Most Valuable Employer and Employer of the Year categories in the Fifth Annual Stevie Awards for Great Employers.

COVID-19 has placed an enormous strain on contact centers. goMoxie was quick to respond to the far-reaching effects the pandemic has brought, establishing a program for customers to quickly deploy digital guidance to provide proactive notifications to their digital customers looking for critical information. Its COVID-19 response was recognized by award organizers and led to its Most Valuable Employer Bronze Award win.

As part of this program, the company offered complimentary use of its digital guidance technology to its customer base – retailers, banks, insurance and utility companies for example - to assist in responding to the pandemic. The no-code solution allowed its clients to easily provide critical alerts and notifications to consumers which reduced demands on the contact center and alleviated customer uncertainty.

“ Our employees and our customers are our greatest assets,” said Rebecca Ward, president and CEO of goMoxie. “ Our customers are using digital guidance to provide relevant information to customers during this critical time. The pandemic has highlighted the need for a transformation to the traditional call center model. Leading companies are using goMoxie to guide their customers to the information they need to get things done efficiently rather than letting them struggle. We are proud to be recognized for our commitment to supporting our clients and our employees during this time.”

goMoxie customers using the technology were able to deploy in a matter of days with zero IT resources. When using the guidance technology, they found they were able to reach 3x more target customers without requiring human resources. Some examples of the information goMoxie customers were able to communicate effectively through goMoxie digital guidance include:

Customer Acquisition & Onboarding – guiding customers that prior to the pandemic would have visited a branch or store but now must acclimate to digital quickly. Specific examples include proactively sharing online banking videos and bill pay instructions, and guiding new demographics including seniors who may be using digital technology for the first time.

– guiding customers that prior to the pandemic would have visited a branch or store but now must acclimate to digital quickly. Specific examples include proactively sharing online banking videos and bill pay instructions, and guiding new demographics including seniors who may be using digital technology for the first time. Addressing Common Questions – walking customers through basic questions that don’t require an agent. Specific examples include, deferred payment programs, understanding order status and product availability.

Companies that have been utilizing goMoxie digital guidance technology prior to the pandemic realized an increased revenue of up to 62% and found conversion rates increased by 5x. During COVID-19, companies were able to reduce phone calls by up to 50% by proactively guiding customers to relevant information based on customer behavior.

Additionally, goMoxie’s constant commitment to its employees through programs and initiatives that promote camaraderie, collaboration and innovation earned the company a Bronze Award for Employer of the Year. This category recognizes the world’s best employers since 2019 and was voted on by employees, the general public and industry experts.

