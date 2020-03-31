GoCo Supports Small Businesses During COVID-19 Crisis

HR Technology Company Helps Businesses Navigate the Families First Coronavirus Response Act (FFCRA) & Provides Free HRIS for Essential Care Workers

HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--GoCo, a leading human resources software provider for small and medium-sized businesses, announced steps taken to assist companies scrambling to stay in compliance after the President signed into law the Families First Coronavirus Response Act (FFCRA). GoCo’s team is helping human resources professionals understand what this act means for their business operations and providing resources and support.

The FFCRA temporarily expands provisions under the Federal Family and Medical Leave Act specifically to address absences related to COVID-19. In general, private sector employers with 500 employees or less will be expected to follow the new regulations when they go into effect on April 1st (although small businesses with fewer than 50 employees may qualify for exemption from the requirements).

How GoCo Can Help

GoCo’s team is helping human resources managers understand and implement provisions of the act, while continuing to support existing customers. As a cloud app, GoCo is designed to be used anytime, anywhere, and is keeping business continuity among the thousands of teams relying on GoCo during this time to support remote work.

“Our mission at GoCo has always been to help free businesses of administrative burden in HR, so they can focus on achieving their own missions,” said Nir Leibovich, CEO, and Founder of GoCo. “It’s especially important for us to deliver on that mission right now, as HR teams are under a ton of pressure related to COVID-19, between all the workforce changes and legal requirements coming out.”

In addition, GoCo is committed to volunteering their time to providing and setting up HRIS at no charge to essential care services including primary, emergency, and urgent care providers. during this time. At a time when these organizations are shouldering the heavy burden of managing their teams while staying up to date with rapidly changing business conditions, GoCo is hoping to assist in taking the administrative burden off of HR professionals.

About GoCo

GoCo is modern HR, benefits, and payroll, built with flexibility and ease-of-use in mind. Founded in 2015 and headquartered in Houston, TX, GoCo’s mission is to help small businesses spend less time on manual HR tasks, so they can focus on growing happier, more productive teams.

Unlike other HRIS platforms, GoCo is built to be flexible enough to support existing processes, policies, and providers, so that SMBs don’t have to change the way they work just to adopt a modern HR system. For more information, visit www.goco.io.

Ashley Widener

GoCo

info@goco.io