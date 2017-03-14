Gmail App Lets You Send and Request Money

Google has introduced a new feature that lets you send and request money with its Gmail App on Android at no charge. You can already share photos with friends safely and securely in Gmail so why not money?

Recipients are able to receive or request money right from the email itself — without having to install another payment app. They can even arrange for money they receive to go directly into their bank account. It’s free for both senders and receivers.

Sending money in Gmail is as easy as sending any other attachment. Just tap on the attachment icon and choose whether you want to send or request money.

You can exchange money with anyone —- not just people with Gmail addresses.

This feature is currently available in the U.S. only on Gmail on the web or Android.