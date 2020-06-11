Global Upside Names Andrew Wilson as Head of Private Equity and M&A Practice

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Global Upside today announced Andrew Wilson, formerly Vice President of Strategic Accounts, will be heading its Private Equity and M&A practice, which provides specialized solutions for private equity firms and their portfolio companies, and global companies with M&A needs.

Global Upside addresses challenges across the investment lifecycle, especially with regards to establishing the optimal legal infrastructure, managing complex human resources transitions, and establishing the back-office support processes and infrastructure.

Andrew specializes in mergers, acquisitions, and spin-offs with strong expertise in international employment law, human resources, payroll/benefits, finance, and operations support. At Global Upside he has worked extensively in the electronics, manufacturing, software, and SaaS industries. Previously, Andrew spent 10 years with PwC working primarily in their M&A practice focused on consumer goods, heavy engineering, and steel manufacturers.

"Andrew has extensive experience with spin offs and mergers. He sees the big picture while having a detailed knowledge about ground-level HR, payroll, accounting, finance, and operational issues that are so critical to ensuring successful acquisitions or spin offs and continued returns,” said Ragu Bhargava, Chief Executive Officer, Global Upside.

"With private equity firms likely to play a major part in the world’s economic recovery we recognize that our services can play a key role in spin-offs and acquisitions. Our practice focuses on the buy side with pre-acquisition due diligence primarily in human resources, payroll, benefits, and accounting areas. Our global PEO/Employer of Record services and ability to setup legal entity structures quickly and efficiently gives companies direct and indirect hiring options in the 150+ countries we operate in,” added Andrew.

Andrew is supported by Global Upside’s dedicated Private Equity and M&A professionals all specialized in creating optimal legal structures globally and managing complex employee transitions including: creating the right legal structure, employment transitions, onboarding, benefits, payroll continuity, immigration, due diligence, and global regulatory compliance. Our teams are supporting companies in 150+ countries.

“We offer a comprehensive solution spanning operational needs, due diligence, and employee needs. We take an active role throughout the acquisition or investment lifecycle and support our Clients in implementing robust growth plans globally even in tricky markets or those with very complex regulatory frameworks,” said Adam Sheffield, Chief Revenue Officer, Global Upside.

Learn more about Global Upside’s Private Equity and M&A practice at the links below and connect with Andrew Wilson at https://www.linkedin.com/in/andrewgordonwilson.

Private Equity and M&A Practice Overview: https://bit.ly/2YupNVv

M&A/Carve Outs: https://bit.ly/2UxtqZC

Ongoing Portfolio Management: https://bit.ly/3fjVUxB

Exit Preparedness: https://bit.ly/2B1s6aa

Additional resources:

Case Study: The Global Merger - Managing Employee Transitions of a Global Scale

The case study details Global Upside’s support of a private equity firm’s nearly billion-dollar deal that involved onboarding employees in 13+ countries. Read more to find out how Global Upside helped with: legal entity formation/professional employer organization setup; multi-country employee benefits procurement; employment contracts and employment law compliance; immigration and work permits; payroll; and human capital management (HCM) software implementation.

Read it at https://globalupside.com/the-global-merger

Case Study: Going Global Overnight

After an acquisition, a leading smart energy company became a global company overnight and had to board employees globally. Read this case study to learn how Global Upside helped the company successfully navigate: legal entity formation, international payroll and payroll software setup, global HR challenges, and multi-country compliance.

Read it at https://globalupside.com/going-global-overnight

