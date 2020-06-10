Global Plasma Solutions Virtually Eliminates Static SARS-CoV-2 with Proprietary NPBI™ Technology

Global Plasma Solutions is the first air purification solution to test SARS-CoV-2, achieving a 99.4% reduction of the surface strain within 30 minutes

CHARLOTTE, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Global Plasma Solutions, the leader in Indoor Air Quality, announced today industry-leading ionization testing results, demonstrating a 99.4% reduction rate on a SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19) surface strain within 30 minutes, the first instance in which an air purification company has effectively neutralized SARS-CoV-2. Following initial testing of coronavirus 229E in March 2020, Global Plasma Solutions utilized its proprietary needlepoint bipolar ionization to inactivate SARS-CoV-2. The study was jointly executed with Aviation Clean Air.

In this laboratory study, Aviation Clean Air designed a test to mimic ionization conditions like that of a commercial aircraft’s fuselage. Based on viral titrations, it was determined that at 10 minutes, 84.2% of the virus was inactivated. At 15 minutes, 92.6% of the virus was inactivated, and at 30 minutes, 99.4% of the virus was inactivated.

“The testing results we achieved through our proprietary needlepoint bipolar ionization technology clearly demonstrate that Global Plasma Solutions is the gold standard in air purification,” said Global Plasma Solutions Founder and Chief Technology Officer, Charles Waddell. “For any kind of facility from commercial buildings to aircrafts, delivering the cleanest, safest indoor air environment will only become increasingly more important, and our ozone-free technology is one of the most sophisticated products on the market.”

Understanding needlepoint bipolar ionization

Needlepoint bipolar ionization works to safely clean indoor air, leveraging an electronic charge to create a high concentration of positive and negative ions. These ions travel through the air continuously seeking out and attaching to particles. This sets in motion a continuous pattern of particle combination. As these particles become larger, they are eliminated from the air more rapidly.

Additionally, positive and negative ions have microbicidal effects on pathogens, ultimately reducing the infectivity of the virus. Global Plasma Solutions’ needlepoint bipolar ionization is ozone-free and the only kind in its category to pass the RCTA DO-160 standard for aircraft. Traditional bipolar ionization systems produce harmful ozone as a byproduct.

