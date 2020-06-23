Global Finance Magazine Names Kyriba 2020’s Most Innovative Fintech Company in North America

Kyriba’s Payments Network Listed as Most Innovative Payments Solution in 2020

Network Connects Systems, Applications and Data; Accelerates ERP Migration, Reduces Fraud with Machine Learning, Improves Corporate Financial Performance

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Kyriba, a leading cloud-based finance software network for CFOs and treasury leaders that enables global companies to maximize growth and reduce risk, has been recognized as North America’s “Most Innovative Fintech Company” in 2020 by Global Finance Magazine. The ‘Leading Voice for Modern Finance’ holds its annual “The Innovators” awards to honor entities that regularly identify new paths and design new tools in finance. Kyriba joins a prestigious list of previous high-profile winners, including Bank of America, Amazon, Alfa Bank, Mashreq and National Bank of Kuwait.

Kyriba Payments Network, a recently added suite of solutions to address the growing CFO mandate to combat payments fraud, centralize payments and unlock organizational efficiency, was named the Most Innovative Payments Solution in 2020 by Global Finance Magazine.

Migrating ERP systems to the cloud can be complex and challenging for the traditional CFO to manage. Reimplementing bank connectivity can cost upwards of tens of thousands of dollars and demand IT resources that put a strain on corporations. The Kyriba Payments Network provides corporations with machine-learning driven real-time fraud detection, as well as the ability to dramatically accelerate corporate ERP cloud migration projects, streamline global bank connectivity and format transformation projects.

“In such a complex and uncertain environment, corporations face a tough balancing act of pursuing strategic growth initiatives and identifying the appropriate level of risk, while modernizing business operations so that they no longer rely on pencil and paper processes,” said Jean-Luc Robert, Chairman and CEO of Kyriba. “Our Payments Network enables CFOs and Treasurers to manage liquidity and currency risk, establish efficient payments networks, fight against fraud and accelerate ERP migrations while reducing cost—all through one tool.”

To read about how Kyriba’s Payments Network has transformed corporate finance functions, click here.

About Global Finance Magazine:

Global Finance Magazine, founded in 1987, has a circulation of 50,050 and readers in 180 countries. Global Finance’s audience includes senior corporate and financial officers responsible for making investment and strategic decisions at multinational companies and financial institutions. Its website — GFmag.com — offers analysis and articles that are the heritage of 33 years of experience in international financial markets. Global Finance is headquartered in New York, with offices around the world. Global Finance regularly selects the top performers among banks and other providers of financial services. These awards have become a trusted standard of excellence for the global financial community.

About Kyriba Corp.:

Kyriba empowers CFOs and their teams to transform how they activate liquidity as a dynamic, real-time vehicle for growth and value creation, while also protecting against financial risk. With 2,500 clients worldwide, including 20 percent of Fortune 500 companies and 25M payments processed on a daily basis, Kyriba’s pioneering Active Liquidity Network connects internal applications for treasury, risk, payments and working capital with vital external sources such as banks, ERPs, trading platforms, and market data providers. Based on a secure, highly scalable SaaS platform that leverages artificial and business intelligence, Kyriba enables thousands of companies worldwide to maximize growth opportunities, protect against loss from fraud and financial risk, and reduce costs through advanced automation. Kyriba is headquartered in San Diego, with offices in New York, Paris, London, Frankfurt, Tokyo, Dubai, Singapore, Shanghai and other major locations. For more information, visit www.kyriba.com.

