Global Automated Passenger Information System Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts 2019-2025 – ResearchAndMarkets.com

The Automated Passenger Information System market worldwide is projected to grow by US$14 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 20.6%.

Passenger Information Display Systems, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 21.1%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$7.3 Billion by the year 2025, Passenger Information Display Systems will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.

Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 22.2% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$521.2 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$669.7 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from the rest of the European markets. In Japan, Passenger Information Display Systems will reach a market size of US$599.4 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 20.1% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$2.4 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders.

Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.

Competitors identified in this market include:

  • Cisco Systems, Inc.
  • Clever Devices Ltd.
  • DILAX Intelcom GmbH
  • Ermetris Srl
  • Eurotech SpA
  • GMV Syncromatics
  • HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA
  • Hitachi Ltd.
  • Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.
  • Infodev Electronic Designers International Inc.
  • INIT Innovation in Traffic Systems SE
  • iris-GmbH infrared & intelligent sensors
  • Passio Technologies
  • Postec Technology
  • Retail Sensing Ltd.
  • Siemens AG
  • Traksat
  • Trapeze Group

Key Topics Covered:

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

  • Automated Passenger Information System: Prelude
  • Global Competitor Market Shares
  • Automated Passenger Information System Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
  • Global Automatic Passenger Counting and Information System Market: Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Leading Players for 2019

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

  • Market Poised to Benefit from Growing Urbanization Trend and Consumer Need for Real-time Transit Information
  • Global Urban Population in Thousands by Geographic Region for the Years 2000, 2010, 2020, 2030, 2040 and 2050
  • Automated Passenger Counting Systems Provide Cost Benefits and Operational Advantages
  • Passenger Information Systems Contribute towards Significant Improvements in Passenger Satisfaction Levels
  • Growing Significance of Automatic Passenger Counting Systems in Simplifying Public Transportation
  • Evolving Expectations of Passengers Drives Demand for Automated Passenger Information Systems for Trains
  • Demand for Real-time Schedule Updates and Infotainment Solutions Drives Demand for Passenger Information Systems in Buses and Trains
  • Smart Apps Play a Vital Role in Communicating Real-Time Transit Bus Route Info to Passengers
  • Real-time Displays: Helping Improve Passenger Information
  • Advancements in Public Transport Information Systems Spur Growth
  • PRODUCT OVERVIEW
  • Automated Passenger Information System
  • Automated Passenger Counting System

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES

  • Market Facts & Figures
  • US Automated Passenger Counting and Information System Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

CANADA

JAPAN

CHINA

EUROPE

  • Market Facts & Figures
  • European Automated Passenger Counting and Information System Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

FRANCE

GERMANY

ITALY

UNITED KINGDOM

REST OF EUROPE

ASIA-PACIFIC

REST OF WORLD

IV. COMPETITION

V. CURATED RESEARCH

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/122xut


