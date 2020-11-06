Glamhive Founder Stephanie Sprangers and Celebrity Stylist Jennifer Rade Announce Digital Fall Style and Beauty Summit

Conference will bring leaders in the style and beauty industries together to talk about fashion, beauty, and wellness.

SEATTLE & LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Glamhive announced its third online conference to be held on November 14. The Glamhive Digital Fall Style and Beauty Summit will bring together top fashion and beauty leaders, from Sarah Jessica Parker's stylist to Kim Kardashian's hairstylist. The innovative leaders will discuss all things fashion, wellness, beauty, and more. Stephanie Sprangers and Jennifer Rade will co-host the event.

"I'm excited to co-host the Glamhive LIVE Fall Style and Beauty summit with Stephanie. We're bringing together the most amazing stylists, makeup artists, hairstylists, designers, & entrepreneurs in the world to share everything we've learned—from how we got started to all our tips and tricks on how to have great personal style," said Jennifer Rade, celebrity stylist and costume designer. Jennifer is one of the busiest stylists working today. Her clientele has ranged from A-List stars Angelina Jolie, Abbie Cornish, Cher, and Jenna Fischer, to musicians Lady A, Pink, Marilyn Manson, Dave Matthews, Amy Winehouse, Motley Crue, and Tina Turner. Her work has been featured in many publications, including W, Vanity Fair, Marie Claire, GQ, Esquire, and Harper's Bazaar.

"Glamhive's vision is to make personal styling available to everyone, everywhere, and our digital events are a wonderful extension of that. This year has enabled us to bring our events to everyone, everywhere so that people who are fashion and beauty enthusiasts or work in the industry can learn from the best in the business," said Stephanie Sprangers, Glamhive founder. Sprangers is the Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Glamhive, the online personal styling service that brings expert personal stylists and makeup artists—recruited directly from Hollywood and Instagram—to everyone. Glamhive has developed proprietary software that allows stylists to take clients through a styling experience that is 100% online, allowing people to work with stylists anywhere in the world.

The all-day, ticketed event will feature 22 segments with 50-plus speakers. Below is an overview of some of the topics that will be covered by their all-star speaker line-up.

TOPICS:

Zoom Style: Having Great (and Comfortable) Style

The Making of a Fashion Stylist

Foundations First

How Your Home Environment Impacts Your Mood and Reflects Your Style

How to Build the Wardrobe of Your Dreams

360 Style -- The Interplay of Hair, Makeup, and Wardrobe

Entrepreneurship -- The Courage to Go For Your Dreams

Future of the Red Carpet

French Girl Chic and Our Obsession with Emily in Paris

Shape Matters -- Love Yourself and Your Shape

Style Your Health - Boosting Your Energy and Immunity

Skincare Basics: Coaching Clients on Self-Care

Iconic Style + How to Make a Statement with Your Style

SPEAKERS:

Speakers include celebrity stylists, makeup artists, image-makers who work with the biggest names in Hollywood and beyond, including:

Angelina Jolie, Mandy Moore, Sarah Jessica Parker, Kristen Bell, Khloe Kardashian, Robert Downey Jr, Keanu Reeves, Dwayne Johnson, Donald Glover, Sharon Stone, Serena Williams, Miranda Lambert, Julianne Moore, Liv Tyler, and more.

CELEBRITY STYLISTS:

Jennifer Rade, Ilaria Urbinati, Erin Walsh, Nicole Chavez, Jeanne Yang, Janelle Miller, Lindsey Dupuis, Tiffany Gifford, Sonia Young, Rachel Wirkus, Kesha McCloud

CELEBRITY MAKEUP ARTISTS + HAIRSTYLISTS:

Danesa Myricks, Andrew Fitzsimons, Daniel Martin, Colleen, Runne, Quinn Murphy, Sheridan Ward, Simedar Jackson, and Mia Santiago

ENTREPRENEURS, DESIGNERS, AND BUSINESS LEADERS

Cindy Eckhert (The Pink Ceiling Fund), Jonathan Sposato (Founder, PicMonkey), Carrie Colbert (Curated Capital), Summer Holl (President, Elyse Walker), Christian Juul Nielsen (Herve Leger | Aknvas), Lucy Aylen (Never Fully Dressed), Dr. Shrereene Idress, Dr. Avanti Kumar Singh

MODERATORS:

Brian Underwood (O the Oprah Magazine), Brooke Jaffe (former Fashion Director, Bloomingdales), Jack Eustace, Nicole Young (E! News), Kibwe Chase Marshall, Co-Founder, The Kelly Initiative), Jezlan Moyet.

Tickets to the conference are $99 for an all-day ticket and include a custom playlist by She-J Nikki Pennie. The presenting sponsor for the Glamhive Digital Fall Style and Beauty Summit is Mary Kay and its Mary Kay Global Design Studio. Other sponsors include NuBra USA, LEO, AKNVAS, NYDJ and more.

For more information, visit www.glamhive.com/upcoming.

About Glamhive

Glamhive was founded by entrepreneur Stephanie Sprangers in 2017 with the vision to democratize personal styling and the premise that the confidence that comes with glamour should not be exclusive to the rich and famous.

The online styling experience offers anyone with a WiFi connection access to stylists who will provide them with the support they need to be the best version of themselves. For stylists, it is a seamless end-to-end platform to help them grow their network and their business, 100% virtually.

About Mary Kay

One of the original glass ceiling breakers, Mary Kay Ash founded her beauty company more than 56 years ago with three goals: develop rewarding opportunities for women, offer irresistible products, and make the world a better place. That dream has blossomed into a multibillion-dollar company with millions of independent sales force members in nearly 40 countries. Mary Kay is dedicated to investing in the science behind beauty and manufacturing cutting-edge skin care, color cosmetics, nutritional supplements and fragrances. Mary Kay is committed to empowering women and their families by partnering with organizations from around the world, focusing on supporting cancer research, protecting survivors from domestic abuse, beautifying our communities, and encouraging children to follow their dreams. Mary Kay Ash’s original vision continues to shine—one lipstick at a time. Learn more at MaryKay.com.

