GigNet Sponsors the Mayakoba Golf Classic, a PGA TOUR event

GigNet to Provide WiFi at Venue, Connecting to its Regional Fiber-Optic Broadband Network in the Mexican Caribbean

CANCUN, Mexico--(BUSINESS WIRE)--GigNet, a Digital Infrastructure company with an extensive regional fiber-optic network from Costa Mujeres to Cancun to the Hotel Zone in Tulum, announced today that for the second consecutive year they will be sponsoring the prestigious Mayakoba Golf Classic, to be held from Nov. 30 to December 6, 2020 in Playa del Carmen, Quintana Roo, Mexico. The event is a PGA TOUR-sanctioned golf tournament in Mexico. Other sponsors include RLH Properties, Tequila Patrón, Rolex, Four Seasons Hotel, Ciudad Mayakoba, Mayakoba Country Club, Mobil, Amstel Ultra, and Casa Madero.

Affiliation with the event, brings valuable brand-building exposure for GigNet and extensive media coverage. The event is part of the leading sports properties in the world (the PGA TOUR), and Mayakoba is one of Mexico’s top resort destinations. Mayakoba is home to four premium hotels – Andaz Mayakoba, Banyan Tree Mayakoba, Fairmont Mayakoba and Rosewood Mayakoba.

“Our ‘The Speed You Need’ WiFi will blanket the event, providing a connectivity experience that showcases the new international standard we are bringing to the region,” said Mark Carney, President of GigNet México.

Taylor Cosby, Director of PGA Tour Social Media Team, said, “The internet in the media room was unbelievable with GigNet. I travel about once a month to tour events and this internet really helped make our job easier.”

A cameraman for Golf Channel added, “We used GigNet all week during the 2019 Mayakoba Golf Classic. It was fast and was great for uploading all our video and photos. We have to get the material out in a timely fashion and can´t say enough about how great it was to work with GigNet.”

“GigNet is the newest broadband network in the Mexican Caribbean designed specifically for hospitality, enterprise and mobile-carrier customers where a high level of reliability and service availability are essential. We are confident we can repeat the same level of network and WiFi performance we demonstrated last year at the event,” said Paul A. Moore, Chairman & CEO of GigNet. “We look forward to expanding our business opportunities from the event.”

