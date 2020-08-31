GigNet Signs Agreement with Armar Capital to Provide Integrated Internet, WiFi and TV Solution for New W Hotel by Marriott in Cancun

GigNet to Finance 675-Room Project

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--GigNet, a Digital Infrastructure company with an extensive regional fiber-optic broadband network from Cancun through the Hotel Zone of Tulum, announced today it is providing fast and reliable Internet, WiFi and TV channel content for the new W Hotel by Marriott in Cancun’s Hotel Zone.

GigNet has announced that they will use their own capital to finance the project – designing, installing, and monitoring all connectivity for property guests and personnel from its 24/7 Cancun Network Operations Center and partner Single Digits. The new W Hotel by Marriott, previously the Melody Maker hotel, will be redesigned and rebuilt into the new luxury brand with 675 rooms.

W Hotels is an upscale brand hotel chain owned by Marriott International, Inc., the world’s leading hospitality company with more than 7,000 hotels and resorts in 130 countries and territories. Marriott is consistently recognized as one of the “Best Places to Work,” and leads the industry with innovations that elevate style, design, and technology. Marriott operates and franchises hotels with 30 brands, each to meet the needs of different types of travelers. The brands are categorized as “Luxury,” “Premium,” “Select,” “Longer Stays,” and “Collections.”

The W brand was born from the bold attitude and 24/7 culture of New York City. W Hotels have disrupted and redefined the hospitality scene for nearly two decades. W is on track to reach 100 hotels by 2025, defying expectations and breaking the norms of traditional luxury wherever the iconic W sign stands. With a mission to fuel guests’ lust for life, W hotels´ super-charged energy celebrates guests´ endless appetite to discover what´s new/next at each destination – “to see more, feel more, go longer and stay later.”

“We are proud to be partnering with Armar Capital and Daniel Araf Hop, owner of the new W Hotel by Marriott in Cancun,” said Mark Carney, OBE, Chief Business Development Officer for GigNet. “We are providing our fiber-optic gigabit service to the hotel for fast, reliable Internet connectivity and a WiFi solution that delivers an exceptional user experience and a service level guarantee of 99.99%. In addition, we will be providing GigNet’s TV channel content solution to each room, providing guests with more than 100 channels of high-definition video programming and the ability to stream guest content via their digital devices.”

“We chose GigNet because we are impressed with their value proposition – using their own capital to finance the project,” said Daniel Araf Hop, the owner of the new W. “GigNet has the newest and best network in the region – designed specifically for our business – and has a great service reputation.”

“We look forward to working with the new W Hotel by Marriott on this exciting project,” said Paul A. Moore, Chairman & CEO of GigNet. “Major hotels brands like Marriott are increasingly outsourcing integrated digital infrastructure solutions like GigNet provides, allowing them to do what they do best – run their property.”

About GigNet

GigNet is the Mexican Caribbean brand of GigNet, Inc., a U.S. based international Digital Infrastructure company. Through its Mexico operating subsidiaries, GigNet, S.A. de C.V., and Sanalto Redes Peninsular, S.A.P.I. de C.V., the Company is a fully licensed telecommunications provider in Mexico. GigNet is actively adding customers to its extensive regional broadband network in the Mexican Caribbean, one of the largest and fastest growing tourism destinations in the world, with over 160,000 hotel rooms and over 25 million annual airport visitors.

For Company Information: www.GigNetInc.com

For Product and Sales information: www.GigNet.mx

Follow us on social media:

https://www.facebook.com/gignetmx

https://instagram.com/gignetmx

https://twitter.com/gignetmx

https://www.linkedin.com/company/gignet

In the U.S.:

Contact: Phil Allen

pallen@gignetinc.com

+1.303.898.0625

In Quintana Roo:

Contact: Jennifer Hamer

jhamer@gignet.mx

998.154.5220