Ghost Chases $100 Million Series D

MOUNTAIN VIEW — Ghost, developer of crash prevention technology in autonomous driving, has closed a $100 million Series D financing. Returning investors Sutter Hill Ventures and Founders Fund participated in the round, along with a new commitment from Coatue.

Ghost was founded in 2017 with the belief that driving should not be dangerous. Despite all the technology and features included in modern cars, cars still crash – accidents and fatalities are going up, not down. Even semi-autonomous and fully autonomous vehicles struggle to recognize and avoid every potential obstacle on the road, instead relying on human intervention to handle edge cases and prevent crashes.

To solve this problem and realize the promise of safe self-driving, Ghost has invented crash prevention technology capable of detecting and handling any obstacle, regardless of speed, size, or type. Unlike existing systems, Ghost does not need to recognize an obstacle to avoid it, instead applying new uses of artificial intelligence and physics to track objects in motion and avoid incoming threats. Engineered to keep drivers safe in even the most unusual circumstances, Ghost’s fully automated crash prevention never relies on last-second human intervention.

“Crash prevention is the single most important problem in driving,” said Ghost CEO John Hayes. “Automotive safety innovation has historically focused on alleviating the effects of crashes. Now we finally have the technology to prevent crashes before they occur – the breakthrough needed to bring safe self-driving to our highways.”

Ghost is currently testing in California. The company will use the new capital to continue development and introduce the product next year.

Ghost has raised $165 million from investors including Mike Speiser at Sutter Hill Ventures, Keith Rabois at Founders Fund, and Vinod Khosla at Khosla Ventures.