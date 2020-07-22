GetSwift Launches “Fleets” to Help Clients of Any Size Manage Their Own Deliveries

Fleets allows clients to share drivers across locations or even with other companies

Fleets helps small companies operate independently of 3rd-party platforms

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$GSW #delivery--GetSwift Limited (ASX: GSW) (‘GetSwift’ or the ‘Company’), a leading provider of SaaS logistics technology, has released a major new feature called Fleets that will allow clients to share their drivers across locations or even with other companies to make deliveries more efficient.

Importantly, with many smaller companies under pressure to offer delivery during the coronavirus pandemic, Fleets makes it easier for clients to take control of their own driver networks rather than use costly third-party services.

“This is just but one step on our global product roadmap and the vision we have been working on for a while,” said GetSwift CEO Bane Hunter. “Innovation and product being my passion, everything we strive to do product-wise is geared towards enabling our clients and partners to generate hyper growth, increase profitability, decrease costs and eliminate the need to be dependent on platforms that will bleed them of 30% or more of their revenues.”

Previously, any last-mile business—from restaurants to cloud kitchens to manufacturers—had to arrange each of their individual store locations under a separate GetSwift dashboard, with a distinct group of drivers. Now, any organization, no matter how big or small, can set up multiple merchants, fleets of drivers, and distinct delivery boundaries, operating it all from one unified dashboard.

One New York City GetSwift client, the cloud kitchen Orbital Kitchens, sees Fleets as a way to help fuel its expansion. “Our goal is to open up multiple smaller locations by the fall. Fleets can really help us route our delivery guys from multiple locations,” said Orbital Kitchens Co-Founder David Richer.

Another new feature, Pre-Scheduled Dispatching & Routing, gives organizations the ability to enter hundreds of scheduled jobs, draw and edit delivery zones, and automatically dispatch and route the day’s jobs to dozens of drivers across multiple fleets.

The advanced new features build on the many more GetSwift has launched in 2020 and are part of the strategic product launch schedule the company has in place for the next 12 months. Another example is the company's in-app Cash Management unveiled earlier this year. Right from their dashboard, businesses can track all cash flowing in and going out from each driver. They can record cash floats, set limits on each individual driver, and even offer cash incentives based on driver performance.

“We are changing the fundamentals of delivery models globally – the old models will, in our opinion, go the way of the dinosaurs, so I would not be surprised if that has made a number of them nervous,” Hunter said. “We, on the other hand, are delighted to see the revitalization of small, medium and large business and their success in creating new jobs as a result of their growth through the application of the tools we provide them.”

