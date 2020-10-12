GetSwift Announces Death of Retired Director

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$GSW #australia--GetSwift Limited (ASX: GSW) (‘GetSwift’ or the ‘Company’), a leading business and logistics optimization technology company, advises with deep regret the passing of former advisor and director Charles Terrance White after a hard-fought battle against cancer. Terry, as he preferred to be known by friends and business acquaintances alike, brought his quiet humor and experienced judgment to every assignment. He joined GetSwift as an advisor in 2018 and as a director on 2 May 2019, retiring 15 September 2020.

A native of Atlanta, Georgia, and a proud alumnus of the University of Georgia, Terry had a distinguished career including thirty years in leadership roles at Genuine Parts Company (GPC). His last 11 years at GPC were as President of its Rayloc Division and he was previously GPC’s Vice President of Sales and Executive Vice President of NAPA, one of the world’s best-known brands. After retiring, he was involved as an advisor, investor and/or board member for several privately held technology firms including NanoLumens, Interpoint Partners, DIS, and Gauge Insights.

Terry gave generously of his time and resources, serving on the Board of Trustees of Oglethorpe University and the Children's Healthcare Research Trust, and previously as Chairman of the Children’s Heart Center and a member of the board of Scottish Rite Children’s Medical Center.

The Board extends its condolences to his family and friends. Terry will be deeply missed by all of us at GetSwift. His kindness, wisdom and grace will never be forgotten.

This announcement was approved, and authorized for release by, the GetSwift Board of Directors.

