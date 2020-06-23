BusinessWire

GEON® Performance Solutions Welcomes Gregg Branning as Chief Financial Officer

AVON LAKE, Ohio--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#geonperformancesolutions--GEON Performance Solutions, a global leader in the formulation, development and manufacturing of performance polymer solutions, is proud to announce the appointment of Gregg Branning as its first chief financial officer (CFO) effective June 22, 2020.



Branning has a 30-year career in financial leadership. He previously was executive vice president and CFO at CSW Industrials, a position he held for four years. Before that, he was senior vice president, corporate secretary of finance and CFO at Myers Industries. He has held many related positions in finance and accounting at various global companies throughout his career.

“Gregg has an impressive track-record working with strategic growth companies like GEON,” said Tracy Garrison, CEO. “His energy for competitiveness and drive for excellence will be a great asset to our team as we pursue our mission to be a global leader in engineered polymer technologies. We’re excited to welcome Gregg to the team.”

Branning earned his master’s degree from the University of Chicago Graduate School of Business and has an undergraduate degree in accounting from Oral Roberts University.

About GEON Performance Solutions

GEON Performance Solutions is a global leader in the formulation, development and manufacture of performance polymer solutions. With a portfolio of highly adaptable vinyl and polyolefin polymer technologies as well as a full-service manufacturing business, GEON combines three powerful traditions into a single, customer-focused business. GEON Performance Solutions is a leading innovator in the development of performance material solutions for a broad range of markets including appliances, building & construction, electronics, healthcare, transportation, wire & cable and more. GEON Performance Solutions has 1,100 global associates and 12 world class manufacturing plants with headquarters in a western suburb of Cleveland, Ohio. Please visit us at www.geon.com to learn more. GEON Performance Solutions is a portfolio company of SK Capital Partners.


Stacey Trapani at 989-839-7362 or via email at stacey@trapanicomm.com

 

BusinessWire

