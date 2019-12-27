Generational Equity Advises Radio Communication Service in Sale to Mobile Communications America

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Generational Equity, a leading mergers and acquisitions advisor for privately held businesses, is pleased to announce the sale of its client, Radio Communication Service (RCS) to Mobile Communications America, Inc. (MCA). The acquisition closed December 11, 2019 and details were not disclosed.

Founded in 1948 by Murl A. White, Sr., and located in Sumter, SC, RCS has five locations in central South Carolina. In 1951 Motorola, the leader in communications and electronics, approached Mr. White and offered an opportunity to become a Motorola Service Station (MSS). This partnering allowed RCS to service and maintain 911 systems from county-to-county and repair Motorola products enabling the user to remain in contact at all times.

MCA, located in Spartanburg, SC, is one of the largest and most trusted Motorola partners in the U.S. offering world-class voice, data, and video solutions that enhance the quality, safety, and productivity of customers’ operations and lives. As solution providers of wireless communication technologies, MCA leverages a portfolio of products and experienced engineers, analyzes customer needs, designs and optimizes the best solutions, deploying them on time and on budget, while ensuring it performs as specified.

The addition of RCS expands MCA’s footprint to more than 65 locations across Alabama, Arizona, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, and Virginia.

David White, President of RCS, sees this merger as an opportunity to enhance service to the South Carolina customers, saying, "We are excited to become the latest member of the MCA family, especially with the recent industry growth and the capabilities between our two companies. The MCA family will allow RCS to have a much broader portfolio and greater resources to meet the growing demands of our current and future customers."

“The acquisition of RCS is a win for the MCA family and our customers in South Carolina,” said Vince Foody of MCA." RCS has more than seventy years of experience supporting public safety and commercial customers in the region. Their reputation is unmatched, and this partnership further supports our commitment to a service-first culture."

Generational Equity Executive Managing Director of M&A – Eastern Region, David Fergusson and his team, led by Senior M&A Advisor, Barry DeWitt, and supported by Vice President Mergers & Acquisitions, Alex Mironov, successfully closed the deal. Senior Managing Director Doug Morrow established the initial relationship with RCS.

About Generational Equity

Generational Equity, Generational Capital Markets (member FINRA/SIPC), Generational Wealth Advisors, and DealForce are part of the Generational Group, which is headquartered in Dallas and is one of the leading M&A advisory firms in North America.

With over 250 professionals located throughout North America, the companies help business owners release the wealth of their business by providing merger, acquisition, and wealth management services. Their five-step approach features exit planning education, business valuation, value enhancement strategies, M&A transactional services, and wealth management.

The M&A Advisor named the company the 2016, 2017, and 2018 Investment Banking Firm of the Year. For more information, visit https://www.genequityco.com/ or the Generational Equity press room.

