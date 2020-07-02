General Colin L. Powell, USA (Ret.) to Speak About Impact of COVID-19 and Social Injustice During Ellucian Live Online Keynote Session

Teresa Carlson and Tom Ridge also Added as Speakers to Ongoing Series Focused on Higher Education

RESTON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ellucian, the leading provider of software and services built to power higher education, today announced that General Colin L. Powell, USA (Ret.) will address the Ellucian community in a fireside chat with CEO Laura Ipsen as a part of Ellucian Live Online 2020. Teresa Carlson, Vice President, Worldwide Public Sector for Amazon Web Services (AWS), and Secretary Tom Ridge will also participate as distinguished guest speakers offering sessions on cloud technology and cybersecurity in higher education, respectively.

Ellucian Live Online 2020, a virtual experience offering invaluable opportunities for professional development, learning and networking within the higher education community, is free to registered customers and invited guests. The digital platform will be a host for live and pre-recorded sessions, discussion areas and online peer-to-peer networking opportunities on a regular cadence leading up to Ellucian Live 2021, scheduled for April 11-14, 2021 in Anaheim, California.

“We are thrilled to have Colin Powell inspire our community around the power of leadership in times of transformation––reminding us that a focus on racial equality in education has the ability to break down barriers to access and opportunity for many and ultimately improve the world we live in,” said Ellucian President and CEO Laura Ipsen. “Ellucian Live Online presents us with an incredible opportunity to bring influential speakers to our audience that are relevant for this moment in time. We are excited for each of our speakers to provide vital insights on transformation, leadership and the opportunity that exists for technology to advance education around the world.”

Teresa Carlson, VP AWS Worldwide Public Sector | July 6, 2020 at 11:30 AM EST

Carlson leads the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Worldwide Public Sector business, including state, local, central and regional governments; educational institutions and Ed Techs, and nonprofits and nongovernmental organizations (NGO), and acts as an advisor to Amazon Public Policy on global policy issues. Her talk entitled “Destination Cloud - Your Journey to Get There” will focus on scaling online learning solutions, addressing connectivity to enable online learning and closing the gap in educational opportunity as students transition to online learning. Attendees will then hear from a panel of Ellucian cloud customers including Texas Southern, Howard Community College, and Pasadena City College who will share practical advice about their journey to the cloud.

Tom Ridge, former Secretary of Homeland Security | July 20, 2020 at 11:30 AM EST

Ridge, a former soldier, congressman and governor of Pennsylvania, was named as the first Assistant to the President for Homeland Security and later became the first Secretary of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security. Currently, he is Chairman of Ridge Global where he provides solutions to cyber security, international security and risk management issues. Together with Ellucian’s Chief Information Security Officer Josh Sosnin, Ridge will discuss the state of cybersecurity and how it impacts both higher education and daily lives, how distance education and remote administration will affect data security, and the future outlook for colleges and universities in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

General Colin L. Powell, USA (Ret.) | August 10, 2020 at 11:30 AM EST

As a retired four star general, politician, business leader, author and recipient of numerous prestigious military and civilian awards, Gen. Powell will provide a wealth of insight and expertise on the current events that are shaping the future. In his session, entitled “Leadership and the Role of Higher Education in Uncertain Times,” Gen. Powell will join Ellucian CEO Laura Ipsen in a fireside chat and discuss the most important topics affecting students, educators, and learning institutions today. He will share his views on the impact of COVID-19 on underserved communities, and on the impact of social injustice on the Black community and beyond, both in general and with respect to access to learning. During his address Gen. Powell will offer insights on leadership based on his extensive experience in public service and explore how leaders in higher education can help their teams and constituents through the current global crisis.

About Ellucian Live Online

Ellucian Live Online 2020 is a digital platform that brings the entire Ellucian community together to connect, learn and engage with each other to discover what’s next for higher education. Topics will address today’s higher education needs by role, ranging from tips for maximizing current investments to how cloud and data solutions are creating agility and efficiencies on campuses worldwide, to demonstrations of emerging technology. The virtual experience was co-created with customers to deliver a customized experience tailored to attendee priorities and preferences, including:

A personalized experience based on your role and interests

Live webinars and sessions

On-demand recorded sessions

Theme-based discussion opportunities within the event platform

Peer-to-peer discussion and networking

To register for the virtual event, visit the Ellucian Live Online homepage.

COVID-19 Resources from Ellucian

As institutions, educators, students, and staff face great change and disruption during the coronavirus outbreak, those who serve higher education are working together to help continue the delivery of vital services and ongoing education to students everywhere.

In support of our customers, partners, and the higher education community, Ellucian is continually updating available resources, including webinars, articles and community discussions on business continuity, the CARES Act, online learning, student well-being and more.

