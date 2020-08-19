Gemspring Capital Adds to Team With Three Strategic Hires

WESTPORT, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Gemspring Capital, a middle-market private equity firm, announced today that they have recently added three senior team members, Michael Fan, Brad Liff, and Jack Tucker.

Michael Fan, a Principal, is focused on investments in Software. Michael has more than a decade of experience in sourcing and executing transactions in the technology sector and joins Gemspring from Rubicon Technology Partners. He has also held private equity roles at York Capital and Bain Capital, primarily focusing on technology investments. Earlier in his career, Michael was the founder and CEO of a digital media business focused on car safety and worked as a technology investment banking analyst at Morgan Stanley.

Brad Liff, a Managing Director, is focused on structured investments and opportunistic credit. Brad brings over 15 years of credit investing experience across a broad range of structures, strategies, industries, geographies and cycles and joins Gemspring from Citigroup’s Leveraged Credit trading business. Earlier in his career, Brad was with H.I.G. Capital, where he executed investments on behalf of Bayside Capital and WhiteHorse Capital. Brad began his finance career in the investment banking group at Lehman Brothers.

Jack Tucker, a Managing Director and Chief Operating Officer, is focused on investor relations, ESG initiatives, business development, human resources and recruiting. Jack was previously a Partner at Acalyx Advisors and brings over 12 years of fundraising and advisory experience. At Acalyx, Jack was involved in several milestone fundraisings in the buyout and growth segments, including Gemspring Capital Fund I and Gemspring Capital Fund II. Jack started his career at MVision Private Equity Advisers.

Bret Wiener, Managing Partner of Gemspring Capital, commented “We are thrilled to welcome Michael, Brad and Jack to the Gemspring team. Michael is a successful software investor with an operational mindset who will help further expand our software practice. Brad enhances our credit expertise, helping us execute opportunistic investments across the capital structure. Jack brings a wealth of investor relations and project management experience to the team on a full-time basis.”

About Gemspring Capital:

Gemspring Capital, a Westport, Connecticut-based private equity firm with $1.1 billion of capital under management, focuses on investing in lower middle market companies headquartered in the United States and Canada. Gemspring partners with talented management teams and helps drive revenue growth and value creation. Target companies have up to $500 million in revenue and are in the business services, distribution and logistics, financial services, healthcare services, industrial services, software and tech-enabled services or specialty manufacturing sectors. For more information, visit www.gemspring.com.

