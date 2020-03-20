GEICO Temporarily Pausing Policy Cancellations

CHEVY CHASE, Md.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--To better assist those impacted by coronavirus, GEICO is pausing cancellation of coverage due to non-payment and policy expiration, effectively immediately. This pause will remain in effect through April 30, 2020. In addition, GEICO is prepared to offer maximum flexibility, including special payment plans, to those who need it once normal billing operations are scheduled to resume.

“This ongoing situation impacts everyone, and we want our policyholders to have some peace of mind knowing we’ll be there when they need us most,” said GEICO President and CEO Todd Combs.

While GEICO associates are working as hard as they can to serve customers, the reality of this unprecedented event means some policyholders may experience longer than normal hold times. GEICO is encouraging policyholders to download the GEICO Mobile app or to setup an account on geico.com for quick, convenient service. Both platforms are accessible 24/7 and allow customers to:

- Manage Payments – update automatic payment preferences, change payment plan, or pay bills

- Update Policies – make changes to coverages, drivers, addresses, or vehicles

- Access ID Cards – pull up ID cards to print or email

About GEICO

GEICO (Government Employees Insurance Company), the second-largest auto insurer in the U.S., was founded in 1936 and insures more than 28 million vehicles. For more than 80 years, the company has worked to make people’s lives better by protecting policyholders against unexpected events. As GEICO has grown, it has delivered money-saving coverage and outstanding customer service to policyholders through its investment in human resources and technology. GEICO is a member of the Berkshire Hathaway family of companies and has a national workforce of more than 40,000 associates.

Homeowners, renters, condo, flood, identity theft and term life coverage are written through non-affiliated insurance companies and are secured through the GEICO Insurance Agency, Inc. Commercial auto and personal umbrella coverages are also available. Visit www.geico.com for a quote or to learn more.

GEICO Communications

gcorpcomm@geico.com

To view GEICO's Blog: https://www.geico.com/more/