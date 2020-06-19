BusinessWire

GE Board of Directors Authorizes Regular Quarterly Dividend

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Board of Directors of GE (NYSE:GE) today declared a $0.01 per share dividend on the outstanding common stock of the Company. The dividend is payable July 27, 2020 to shareowners of record at the close of business on June 29, 2020. The ex-dividend date is June 26, 2020.


