BusinessWire

GCI Liberty, Inc. Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

Posted on Author Business Wire Comments Off on GCI Liberty, Inc. Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

ENGLEWOOD, Colo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--GCI Liberty, Inc. (Nasdaq: GLIBA, GLIBP) today announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.43750001 per share of Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (the “Preferred Stock”), payable in cash on July 15, 2020 to stockholders of record of the Preferred Stock at the close of business on June 30, 2020.


About GCI Liberty, Inc.

GCI Liberty, Inc. (Nasdaq: GLIBA, GLIBP) operates and owns interests in a broad range of communications businesses. GCI Liberty’s principal assets consist of its subsidiary GCI and interests in Charter Communications and Liberty Broadband Corporation. GCI is Alaska’s largest communications provider, providing data, wireless, video, voice and managed services to consumer and business customers throughout Alaska and nationwide. GCI has delivered services for nearly 40 years to some of the most remote communities and in some of the most challenging conditions in North America. GCI Liberty’s other businesses and assets consist of its subsidiary Evite and its interest in Lending Tree.


Contacts

GCI Liberty, Inc.
Courtnee Chun, 720-875-5420

Business Wire

Related Articles
BusinessWire

Meal Finds Launches First and Only Meal Service Comparison Website

Posted on Author Business Wire

PHILADELPHIA–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Meal Finds launches the first and only website that allows consumers to discover and compare meal services based on their unique preferences and dietary needs. Using research in combination with filters, user ratings and …
BusinessWire

LEO Pharma and Portal Instruments Announce Collaboration to Develop Needle-Free Drug Delivery Device

Posted on Author Business Wire

BALLERUP, Denmark & CAMBRIDGE, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–LEO Pharma A/S and Portal Instruments today announced a global collaboration and license agreement to develop Portal’s innovative needle-free drug delivery system for use in combination with LEO Ph…
BusinessWire

Veritone and Evolphin Deliver Advanced, AI-Driven Media Asset Management Solution for Football Club Internazionale Milano

Posted on Author Business Wire

Iconic Italian Football Club Leverages Advanced Technology Solution to Enrich and Accelerate Its Media Assets Utilization
COSTA MESA, Calif. & SAN RAMON, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AssetDelivery–Veritone, Inc. (Nasdaq: VERI), the creator of the world’…