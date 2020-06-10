Garmin® reveals the RV 890 GPS navigator

New 8-inch navigator with enhanced display and RV-specific features

OLATHE, Kan.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Garmin International, Inc., a unit of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ: GRMN), today announced the new RV 890 GPS navigator, its latest device specifically geared for the RV and camping lifestyle. A series first, the RV 890 boasts a large 8-inch high-resolution edge-to-edge touchscreen display that can be viewed in portrait or landscape mode. In addition, the RV 890 features the new Garmin voice assistant which simplifies overall interaction with the navigator.

“The RV 890 introduces the largest Garmin display in portable RV navigation,” said Dan Bartel, Garmin vice president of global consumer sales. “Whether you’re the driver or co-captain, the larger 8-inch screen makes it notably easier to oversee your route while discovering interesting stops along the way.”

The extra-large RV navigator comes equipped with several secure mounting options to compliment any cab interior. This includes a powered magnetic mount with heavy-duty suction cup, a screw-down mount and a ball adapter with an AMPS plate that’s compatible with third-party hardware – including RAM mounting systems.

The RV 890 provides all the core RV-related navigation features from legacy Garmin RV navigators, including custom RV routing1 that takes into account the size and weight of the camper or trailer to find an appropriate route option, and road warnings allow users to foresee upcoming hazards including sharp curves and steep grades. Sightseeing is made easy with a preloaded directory of RV Parks and Services and TripAdvisor® traveler ratings. Users can also take advantage of preloaded travel content that includes Ultimate Public Campgrounds, KOA®, iOverlander™, a directory of U.S. national parks, Foursquare® points of interest and street maps for North America.2

Additionally, travelers can benefit from other RV 890 features that add convenience and encourage safer driving. This includes Bluetooth® hands-free calling3 and a revamped Garmin voice assistant option that simplifies startup commands to “OK Garmin” so drivers will be able to organically speak to the RV 890 and keep their hands on the steering wheel. Built-in Wi-Fi® allows the navigator to perform map and software updates without connecting to a computer.

With the new easy trip planning feature, owners can pair the RV 890 with the Garmin Drive™ app4 to import and share GPX files before or during a trip. Additionally, the Garmin Drive app will allow users access to live fuel prices, traffic and weather, and the option to view smartphone notifications and photoLive traffic cameras. The RV 890 can also be easily paired with the BC™35 wireless backup camera or third-party compatible backup cameras5 to clearly see behind the RV when moving in reverse.

Available now, the RV 890 GPS navigator has a suggested retail price of $499.99. To learn more, visit garmin.com/rv.

The RV 890 is the latest from the consumer automotive segment of Garmin, the leading worldwide provider of portable navigation devices for automobiles, motorcycles and trucks. The company’s user-friendly navigation solutions have innovative features that provide time- and fuel-saving benefits to meet the demands of everyday driving.

For more than 30 years, Garmin has pioneered new GPS navigation and wireless devices and applications that are designed for people who live an active lifestyle. Garmin serves five primary markets, including automotive, aviation, fitness, marine, and outdoor recreation. For more information, visit Garmin’s virtual pressroom at newsroom.garmin.com, contact the Media Relations department at 913-397-8200, or follow us at facebook.com/garmin, instagram.com/garmin, twitter.com/garminnews, or youtube.com/garmin.

1Not available in all areas. Entering your RV or trailer profile characteristics does not guarantee your RV’s characteristics will be accounted for in all route suggestions. Always defer to all posted road signs and road conditions.

2Includes coverage of the U.S., Mexico, Canada, Puerto Rico, U.S. Virgin Islands, Cayman Islands, and Bahamas.

3Requires smartphone (sold separately) enabled with BLUETOOTH technology.

4To use this feature, you must download the Garmin Drive app to your compatible smartphone (sold separately) enabled with BLUETOOTH technology and GPS.

5Sold separately; see Garmin.com for compatibility.

About Garmin International Inc.:

Garmin International Inc. is a subsidiary of Garmin Ltd. (Nasdaq: GRMN). Garmin Ltd. is incorporated in Switzerland, and its principal subsidiaries are located in the United States, Taiwan and the United Kingdom. Garmin is a registered trademark, Garmin Drive App, and BC are trademarks, of Garmin Ltd. or its subsidiaries. Wi-Fi® and the Wi-Fi logo are registered trademarks of Wi-Fi Alliance. The Bluetooth® word mark and logos are registered trademarks owned by Bluetooth SIG, Inc. and any use of such marks by Garmin is under license. ©HERE. All rights reserved. ©2020 TripAdvisor LLC. All rights reserved. Copyright ©2020 Ultimate Campgrounds – All rights reserved. Copyright ©2020 by iOverlander, LLC. foursquare® and the foursquare® logos are registered trademarks of Foursquare Labs, Inc. All rights reserved.

All other brands, product names, company names, trademarks and service marks are the properties of their respective owners. All rights reserved.

Notice on Forward-Looking Statements:

This release includes forward-looking statements regarding Garmin Ltd. and its business. Such statements are based on management’s current expectations. The forward-looking events and circumstances discussed in this release may not occur and actual results could differ materially as a result of known and unknown risk factors and uncertainties affecting Garmin, including, but not limited to, the risk factors listed in the Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 28, 2019, filed by Garmin with the Securities and Exchange Commission (Commission file number 0-31983). A copy of such Form 10-K is available at http://www.garmin.com/aboutGarmin/invRelations/finReports.html. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made and Garmin undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Category: Automotive

Cesar A. Palacios

Garmin International, Inc.

Phone | 913-397-8200

E-Mail | media.relations@garmin.com