Garmin fenix (6, 6X, 6S) Early Black Friday Deals (2020) Collated by Retail Fuse

Save on Garmin fenix 6S, 6X, and 6 watch deals at the early Black Friday sale, together with fenix Sapphire, Pro, and Pro Solar watch discounts
BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Black Friday 2020 experts have revealed all the top early Garmin fenix watch deals for Black Friday, together with the top deals on Sapphire, Pro and Pro Solar models of the Garmin fenix 6, 6S, and 6X watches. Links to the best deals are listed below.
Best Garmin Fenix 6 Deals:
- Save up to $115 on Garmin fenix multisport watches including fenix 5, fenix 6, fenix 6S models & more at Walmart- check the live prices on a wide selection of Garmin fenix watches including standard, premium and compact editions
- Save up to $150 on Garmin fenix 6 series premium multisport GPS watches at Garmin.com - see the latest prices on Garmin fenix 6, fenix 6S, fenix 6X watches and more including Pro Solar, Pro and Sapphire editions
- Save up to 39% on top-rated Garmin fenix watches & bundles at Amazon - check the latest deals on multisport watches from Garmin including fenix 5, fenix 5S Plus, fenix 6, fenix 6X Pro and Sapphire editions and more
- Save up to $115 a wide range of Garmin fenix Sapphire watches at Walmart - see the best prices on Garmin Fenix standard and premium multisport Sapphire watches including fenix 5X, fenix 6S and more
- Save up to 39% on Garmin fenix Sapphire watches & bundles at Amazon - check the live prices on Garmin fenix Sapphire including fenix 5, fenix 5X, fenix 6, fenix 6S standard and premium multisport watches
Best Garmin Fenix 5 Deals:
- Save up to $110 on best-selling Garmin fenix 5 multisport watches at Walmart - check the latest prices on a wide selection of multisport watches from fenix 5 series including compact, Pro and Sapphire editions
- Save on Garmin fenix 5 premium multisport GPS watches & bundles at Garmin.com- check the live prices on fenix 5 series available in standard and Sapphire editions
- Save up to $200 on Garmin fenix 5 at Amazon - click the link for live prices on Garmin fenix 5X Sapphire, fenix 5, and fenix 5X plus
Best Garmin Deals:
- Save up to 40% on top-rated Garmin activity trackers, smartwatches & GPS navigation systems at Walmart
- Save up to 25% off on the latest Garmin smartwatches & activity trackers at Garmin.com
- Save up to $200 on Garmin fenix, vivoactive, forerunner and vivosmart at Amazon - deals available on top rated fitness trackers, smartwatches and gps navigation systems
- Save on Garmin fitness trackers & smartwatches at Belk.com - check the live prices on a wide selection of stylish Garmin fitness trackers, GPS and hybrid smartwatches suitable for kids and adults
- Save up to $70 on a wide range of Garmin smartwatches with GPS & built-in sports apps at ABT.com - click the link for the latest prices on Garmin MARQ, fenix, vivomove, Forerunner and more
Looking for more deals? Click here to shop the full range of deals at Walmart’s Black Friday Deals for Days sale and click here to browse Amazon’s latest Black Friday-worthy deals. Retail Fuse earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.
When it comes to multi-rounded sports watches, the Garmin fenix 6 series generally leads the pack. It has a lot of features and functions that live up to the hype. Combine this with durable and premium materials, and what Garmin brings is a long-lasting and reliable outdoor watch. All made of Sapphire glass, the Garmin 6S is the smallest of the line, with a diameter of 42mm. The fenix 6 comes next, with a diameter of 47mm. The Garmin 6X is the biggest of the three, with a size of 51mm.
About Retail Fuse: Retail Fuse reports the latest retail news. As an Amazon Associate and affiliate Retail Fuse earns from qualifying purchases.
Contacts
Andy Mathews (andy@nicelynetwork.com)