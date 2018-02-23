Gap President Leaves a Gap in Company

SAN FRANCISCO – Gap Inc. said that Jeff Kirwan, president and CEO of Gap brand, will leave the company. No reason was given for the departure but was likely due to weak sales at the company’s stores.

“Under Jeff’s leadership we made significant progress on the operating model of Gap brand. We are faster and more responsive than ever before, we radically improved quality and fit, and we centered the brand on the aesthetic that our customers love: casual, optimistic and American. We have also seen the results of exceptional marketing and customer engagement reflected in increased traffic, improved sales and the strength of the digital business” said Art Peck, chief executive officer of Gap Inc.

“While I am pleased with our progress in brand health and product quality, we have not achieved the operational excellence and accelerated profit growth that we know is possible at Gap brand. As we move into the brand’s next phase of development, Jeff and I agreed it was an appropriate time for a change in leadership,” Peck continued.

A search is underway for a new president of Gap brand. In the interim, Brent Hyder, current Gap Inc. EVP, Global Talent and Sustainability will oversee the brand. Prior to his current role, Hyder served as Chief Operating Officer at Gap brand. He also served as Vice President and General Manager of Gap Japan K.K., leading all aspects of the Gap Inc. business in Japan.